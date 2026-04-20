Why Physical Retail Isn’t Dead, It’s Just Evolving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I distinctly remember in-person shopping being totally different than it is today. We had “Toys R Us” that unfortunately shut down in 2018, and the mall scene in general was different. I have vivid memories of going and getting dropped off at the mall with my friends in middle school, specifically the Exton Square Mall. Now, the Exton Square Mall is hanging on by a thread, with many closed stores and only bigger ones on the exterior of the mall like Macy’s, Boscov’s, and Round 1 still being open. Similarly, in Reading where I live now, there is the Berkshire Mall. Long ago, the Berkshire Mall was just as bustling as the Exton Square Mall. I will say, the Berkshire Mall is doing way better than the Exton Square Mall, but it is very run down. There are still a decent amount of stores open inside, but there are currently plans to re-develop the mall soon, and it is definitely in dire need of it.

View this post on Instagram Run-down Exton Square Mall in Exton, PA

It makes me sad that physical retail is declining. I do enjoy online shopping, but it’s just not the same. I specifically don’t buy clothes online unless it’s something I already have because I hate not being able to try things on, and then dealing with the hassle of returning something if it doesn’t fit. In-store shopping is also a whole experience; you can go with friends, get a fun drink, and just walk. For me, I really enjoy shopping when I am stressed or need to take my mind off of something, and sitting in my room online shopping on my computer just doesn’t hit the same.

With that being said, I have seen on social media recently that in-person shopping is becoming more popular again. I’ve seen videos online especially with the Needoh and dumpling squishies craze, where people are lined up outside of stores hours before opening, and they are selling places out fast. This is great for local toy stores who may have been declining before this new high-demand trend, because now they can order Needohs and dumplings and any other viral toys, and they sell out quickly. These small stores have also gained a bigger following on social media because people want to be notified when they will have items back in stock, and their store hours. I’ve also seen this affect Target and Five Below. Not like they need the extra business with how popular they already are, but Target has had to place restrictions on how many Needohs people can buy, and there have been a lot of videos of people hunting in Five Below for the rare dumplings.

View this post on Instagram Official account of Monkey Fish Toys in West Chester, PA

This trend has been going on for a while now, so I hope it doesn’t die soon. I love that parents are lining up outside stores to get toys for their kids again, and that the experience of physical shopping isn’t dead. I also hope that this continues to revive in-person shopping because malls need to come back, and small, local stores need to stay open for many generations to come to be able to experience the thrill of in-person shopping.