Why I’ll Never Give Up Physical Books

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have loved books. I spent my elementary and early middle school years sitting with my Nana, reading the time away. We read a multitude of different book series, like Magic Tree House, Rainbow Magic, Junie B. Jones, and so many more. The highlight of my week was going to the library with her after school to pick out which books we would read that week. I credit this to what started my love for reading, and what has ultimately shaped my academic career so far as an English major. In today’s world, with ebooks becoming more and more popular, I often wonder if children growing up will have similar experiences to mine anymore. To this day, I prefer having a physical book to read rather than an online copy.

Benefits of Physical Books

For me, the biggest part of having a physical book is its tactility. Having something where I can actually flip the pages of a paper rather than swipe on a screen is so satisfying. Being able to place a bookmark when you are done reading for the time being is also something I love, because you can physically see the progress you are making in the book.

Cost-wise, there is often debate around whether ebooks or physical books are cheaper. I always see people saying that ebooks are cheaper, but I actually disagree in most cases. If you are a book collector, yes ebooks are going to be cheaper. There is a one-time investment in the device, and then you have to buy each book online; however, they are typically way cheaper than physical copies. Some ebooks are free as well, and I can see why people say this option is cheaper. In my opinion though, physical books are the way to go cost-wise too. For starters, most libraries just have a small fee to obtain a library card, but after that, you have access to all of the books there. There are countless options of books available at libraries, all available for free after that one-time fee. I feel like libraries aren’t utilized as much as they should be, especially for their cost-friendliness.

Another thing about physical books is that you can lend them to other people to read. If you are trying to get into reading on a budget, one of my favorite things to do is just trade books with my friends. This also comes at no cost if you already have a few books you’ve read through, but you don’t know what to do with them. Again, unless you collect physical books, this is a great option to get your hands on some new books at no cost. You can’t do this with ebooks, unless you trust your friends that much, giving them your entire device for however long it takes them to read a book on it.

Little Free Libraries are often great places to find hidden treasure books, too. They can definitely be hit-or-miss, but I think there is a very fun aspect to them, too. Coming across a free library out in the world is such a fun surprise, and you don’t even need to share a book to take a free one if you are there. They operate on an honor system, so you shouldn’t empty the entire library, but the point is for there to be a book for everyone in there. If you happen to have an old book on you, yes, it is great to be able to put it in there for someone else. Free libraries are just another way to score a free book that doesn’t cost you anything!

Screen time

Another thing I just can’t get behind with ebooks is increasing my screen time even more. I enjoy reading books before bed sometimes, and according to the National Sleep Foundation, science has proven that blue light keeps you up at night and disrupts sleep. With physical books, you don’t have to worry about any light that is emitted from them that is going to disrupt your sleep. I know with some ebook devices like the Kindle, the light isn’t the same. With other ebook devices though, this isn’t the case, and in general I feel like as a society we already spend way too much time on devices. The feeling of getting lost in a physical book and turning off your phone is unmatched and truly very grounding. I would not add more to my screentime to read books online when I can just read a physical book.

Another thing with blue light is that too much of it can cause headaches as well. As someone who wears glasses, the simple fix of putting on blue light glasses is just not in the cards for me sometimes. If I am wearing contacts, sometimes I do put blue light glasses on to look at my computer if I feel my head start to hurt. If I am wearing my glasses though, it is just not feasible to try to put another pair over them. As a college student who is constantly doing work on my computer all day, and using my phone, adding another device or even more screentime for reading is just not good. Studies show that you run the risk of damaging your retinas when you’re exposed to excessive levels of blue light. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the theory is that blue light passes through your cornea and lens directly into your retina, leading to a variety of issues resulting from digital eye strain. This can cause headaches, dry eyes, eye pain, and more, and as someone with vision issues already, I want to limit my screen time as much as I can.

Travel

Another argument for ebooks is the convenience of traveling. While I can get behind this aspect, realistically, it’s also not that different from physical books. E-book tablets are small and convenient for packing when traveling, and they are generally lighter than physical books as well. I feel like for traveling though, you just need to be realistic with yourself. If you are packing for a trip or vacation, are you really going to read more than 1 book while you are away? Most people tend to overpack, and I’ve even been guilty of this. You want to read and relax on vacation, but realistically with everything else there is to do while you are traveling, you just have to be realistic and pack only what you need. With that being said, I don’t think there is a difference between packing 1 book and an e-reader device. With the device, you typically need to pack a charger too, so this definitely isn’t any different than packing 1 book, unless it is a hefty book.

Nostalgia

I’m sure most of my thoughts on this come from nostalgia too, as reading was a very influential part of my childhood. I am totally okay with paying the individual book price at book stores, and I often look for deals there to save money. There is also just something about the act of going to a bookstore or a library and hand-picking a book that adds to the experience. Anytime I pick up a book, I am happily reminded of moments with my Nana and how much fun we had reading together. I cherish those memories and moments I had with her, and I hope to be able to pass this love for reading and the importance of physical books to my kids and grandkids someday, just like my Nana did for me.