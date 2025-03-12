The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

Her Campus is a media platform that empowers college women all over the nation. Her Campus gives young women a place to have their voice heard. Whether that is posting relatable content via social media, creating campus events that give back to the community, or writing articles that speak to injustices, Her Campus is your place. I love that I get to be myself through my writing and within member meetings. I appreciate the community that Her Campus has created.

College is a time of transition and transformation. During which, this organization connects women together, provides them a platform to explore and express themselves, and inspires them to uplift those around them. Her Campus is much more than a media site, it is an opportunity for women to lead and make a difference.

Why I Love Her Campus

There are so many reasons to love Her Campus, but here are a few. Her Campus consists of four mini teams: social media, marketing, events, and writing. All of these teams work together to make an impact for college women and the overall West Chester community. Within these teams, members get to brainstorm ideas to build up our platforms and share the values of Her Campus’ mission. Uplifting each other and the community is our first and foremost priority. I always encourage those who are thinking about joining to do so. If you ever considered becoming a journalist, this organization gives you the opportunity and platform to try out different writing styles and techniques. If you are thinking about being a social media manager or an internet personality, this is a great way to discover media analytics and try out different current trends. Do you plan on becoming a meeting planner? Well, you can create campus or community events with the help of other Her Campus members.

Her Campus is the Barbie of campus organizations as it can be anything you make it. You can try pretty much anything you put your mind to. This gives women the freedom to share powerful messages to their peers, and allows them to explore outlets that are otherwise male dominated.

How Her Campus Has Connected Me To Opportunities

Based on personal experience, Her Campus provides its members with a great set of skills and resume building activities. By becoming a writer and entering leadership positions within this organization, I have gotten lots of experience that job recruiters love to see. You build upon communication, teamwork, interpersonal, and leadership skills within this organization. I have learned that employers are looking for experience, in which I gained a lot of that from the Her Campus organization. I write and edit articles which improve my communication and writing for different platforms. I also am a student leader, in which I help guide my peers to strive for excellence and to be confident in their abilities. For others posting content, formulating ideas, and discovering methods of scheduling is their experience. This looks great for any job like being a digital content specialist to a marketing professional. Extracurriculars show and prove that you are a well rounded candidate and thus, will raise your chances of being chosen.

I love Her Campus for so many reasons that would be impossible to fit into an article. For any student who is interested in checking out Her Campus or any other student organization, I urge you to give it a shot. It is okay to try something and decide later that it is no longer a good fit for you. The college experience is all about learning and growing. With that said, it is a great time to try different interests out now that we have time, because you never know what the future may hold. If you, your friends, or roommate may be interested in joining Her Campus, please please give it a chance. I joined and unlocked so many opportunities, strengths, and found a community of strong individuals. Her Campus is much larger than a club, it is a place of exploration and belonging.