What’s With The Call To Go Abroad?

No matter where you go, you cannot escape the call to go abroad. Whether it’s a study-abroad semester cruising the Caribbean, a two-week mission trip to Zimbabwe, or a summer research program in London, students are encouraged to leave the confined walls of the classroom and experience life and learning somewhere else. But what’s really behind this growing push? Is traveling abroad mainly about helping others, or is it a socially acceptable form of escape? And beyond the glossy brochures, what does going abroad even mean?

At its core, going abroad simply means experiencing something outside of your home country. But that can look very different depending on the purpose, destination, and length of the trip. Some students go abroad to learn in an academic setting, such as studying history in Greece, environmental science in Costa Rica, or fashion design in Paris. Others join mission trips, humanitarian programs, or volunteer projects, where the goal is to serve a community in need. Then some students sign up for travel-based explorations: cultural tours, language immersion, backpacking, or global leadership programs. Even though all these opportunities fall under the umbrella of “going abroad,” they fulfill very different needs and expectations.

Mission trips are often short-term and focused on serving others, building schools, teaching English, running children’s programs, or offering medical assistance. They are usually faith-based or organized through churches, nonprofits, or humanitarian agencies. The purpose is outwardly focused: to help others. Mission trips also deeply affect those who go, shifting worldviews, building empathy, and often sparking personal transformation. Exploratory or cultural trips might not have a formal academic or service component. Instead, they are designed for cultural curiosity, visiting historical landmarks, tasting new foods, meeting locals, and learning through travel. Some colleges offer these as “Maymester” or “winter term” programs where the focus is exposure rather than deep immersion. Study abroad is most common among students. In this type of trip students might spend a month, a semester, or even a full year taking classes in another country, often earning credits toward their degree. Living in a homestay or shared apartment, students learn not just through lectures, but through daily life by experiencing navigating grocery stores, public transportation, language barriers, and cultural differences.

The real question beneath the surface is “why do we go abroad?” We love to talk about “impact” and “global citizenship,” but is going abroad always a selfless act? That depends. Some students genuinely want to serve others and are deeply moved by global needs. For them, the desire to help is sincere. But there is also a growing trend of “performative service” traveling to a less developed country for the sake of photos, resume lines, or emotional satisfaction.

Performative service abroad has become a trend not only among influencers but students as well. Individuals seek to show their “good deeds” in return for likes or views on social media, and, while there is often good intention behind them going abroad or even documenting their work can bring up controversy on whether the good intention is still “good”. This behavior can be harmful as it can exploit vulnerable communities, simplify complex issues, and prioritize personal image over real impact. This trend ultimately reinforces stereotypes around travel and harmful tourism rather than calling to action important topics.

Some students aren’t running toward service, but away from something, whether it be routine, burnout, loneliness, pressure, or uncertainty about their future. Going abroad becomes a socially acceptable escape, a reset button disguised as “personal growth.” And this isn’t necessarily wrong; travel does offer space to think, breathe, and build independence. It just means the real purpose is often more personal than advertised.

Going abroad, no matter the motive, changes people. Exposure to other cultures builds maturity, understanding, and empathy in ways classrooms can’t. Whether you go to help, learn, or escape, the experience has a way of reshaping who you are when you return. And maybe that’s the point: going abroad isn’t just about where you go, but about who you become in the process.

Personally, I have not yet participated in a study abroad, but in talking to many friends and colleagues, I hope to participate in a trip in the future. Trips such as creative writing in Ireland and a mission trip to Nicaragua have been on my radar for quite some time, and they look not only like so much fun but also a way to learn and connect with the world. So for me abroad is not only a help to my travel bug but to others who need support. So, how about you? What is your call to go abroad?