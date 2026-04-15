“What’s In” Is Out 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I need to be honest. Pinterest and Substack own me. I love reading about the new trends (which I rarely follow), the best productivity hacks (which I rarely use – I am a creature of habit not curiosity), the best hair routines for your hair type (I don’t change my routine; it’s ingrained in me). There’s nothing I love more than starting my mornings or ending my nights with a little calm scrolling sesh. But the thing is, I don’t want to take it to heart, you know? I love gathering ideas and inspiration from these platforms, relating to other people and basking in the Gen-Z-ness of it all. So much so that I want to embrace my own Gen Z features more. Social media is such a big inspiration and resource for so many people but lately it’s felt like a challenge.

“Who wore Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy the Best?”

“You HAVE to buy this bikini from TikTok shop, it’s an exact dupe of the one Hailey Bieber wore two days ago!”

“Polka dots are out. Micro polka dots are in.”

I mean come on guys where is the individuality? What happened to loving ourselves and embracing our style? Why must we confine ourselves to one style or aesthetic just because it’s “what’s in”? I’m 22 years old and I still don’t know what my style is, but I know there’s nothing I love more than mixing and matching things. I still wear that grungy cropped Rolling Stones tee from junior year of high school. And I just started wearing the right colors for myself but I still love wearing fun bright colors too. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it either. If anything, I love mixing aesthetics more because people never know what to expect (I dress so blandly I’m just being dramatic. The most fun they’ll get is my neon pink pineapple socks).

I see these girls on Instagram and Pinterest. Their carefully curated feeds and outfits. Hairstyles that match the clothes perfectly. Every color of Converse possible. The newest trends and styles of jewelry, phone case, lip gloss, you name it. And most of the time I heart it and scroll past. But every so often there’s that funny feeling in my tummy. “You’re doing it wrong. Try harder.” When in reality, I’m trying just as hard as I want to. Maybe for me (and quite a few people I’d wager) my main focus isn’t on the newest trends. Polka dots and square flip flops aren’t what my energy goes to. I like looking good, I like dressing up and being hot and pretty obviously, but everyone around me knows I focus on my academics and 5 year plan. And the girlies that have fashion as their main focus? I admire them so much. I love looking through their feed and getting inspiration from them. Because that’s what it should be. Inspiration. Not doctrine.

Embrace the things that make your style unique. I know for a fact that no one has a bland personality. We all have a little sparkle, a little flavor. You don’t see salt-flavored chili recipes, do you? No. Chili needs cumin, chili powder, and bouillon, and so many other things. So why not add all those flavors to your own aesthetic? Make your own bowl of chili that suits you. And if it doesn’t work for you, then experiment! Mix and match with things and see what feels best for that day. Embrace your own persona. Not what other people expect of you.