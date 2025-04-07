The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me will tell you if I am watching one of my comfort shows that I will not stop talking about it. I feel as though I have always been this way. When I was younger I had everything Dora The Explorer. As I grew up everything became Hannah Montana related in some way. Those two shows were my comfort shows when I was younger. As I have gotten older my comfort shows have changed but not my passion for them. I am someone who loves watching the same shows over again.

Here are my five favorite shows and why I adore them:

Glee

Glee is about a group of high schoolers in which they are in a show choir. The show is known for all of the absurd plotlines such as Blaine pretending all of his friends were puppets. This show is a guilty pleasure show of mine and probably my favorite as well. I recently rewatched the show for maybe my fifth time. My mom watched this show as it was airing. In season four while it was airing, is when I started paying attention. I have always loved music so watching a show that is about a Glee club made me fall in love with it. Now, the music is still something I adore but it is more than that– I adore the characters and how even though all of them are different, in the end, they are like family. The show is heartbreaking later in the show, but also one of my favorite shows because of how much each character cares about others in their own way.

One Tree Hill

Tree Hill is a town in North Carolina that features the messy Scott family with two Scott brothers in the same grade with two different moms. Their lives are very different as Nathan grew up wealthy and Lucas grew up with a single mom who had her own small business. They are very distant from one another until they both are on the basketball team, the Ravens, in which they have to get along to win. The show revolves around the two brothers and three other girls, Haley, Peyton, and Brooke. During the show, we see the friendships of all five main characters grow and develop into long-lasting friendships. I love this show because of the main characters. Everyone can see themselves in each character and I can see moments in the show that reflect my best friends and me.

Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars is a teenage girl who works at her dad’s private investigator business. In the first episode, she meets her future best friend and partner in crime in most of her investigations, Wallace. Throughout the show, the audience meets characters that stay throughout the entire show. The show is a mystery but also features a lot of details about Veronica’s life along with LoVe. The main point of the show is about Veronica’s friendships and relationships with the people in Neptune, California. Veronica’s relationship has me in love with this show. The main relationship of the show with Veronica is flawed in some ways but also shows how much they care for one another. Veronica overcomes a lot from her best friend dying to her mom leaving to her almost dying multiple times.

Dawson’s Creek

Dawson Leery is a high schooler who wants to be a director in the future. He is not popular with his only friends being the joke of high school, Pacey Witter, and the girl from the wrong side of the creek, Joey Potter. In the first episode, Jen Lindley arrives in the small town of Capeside from New York City. During the series, the four characters stay the same with additions such as Jack and Andie Mcphee. We see the group become almost like a family in a way.

Gilmore Girls

Maybe, the most popular on the list is about Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. The show is a for-the-fall show about the daughter and mother pairing of the Gilmore girls. Lorelai and Rory live in a very small and family-like town Stars Hollow. Both of the characters go through a lot during it and do not make the best decisions but they mostly support each other through it.

Are these shows the greatest ever? No. All of these shows have two things in common.

One is that there is a group that cares for one another and wishes everyone the best for them. I believe that everyone wants to feel this way in some way. Being able to see this in a show is comforting to know that everyone will find their group someday. While watching all of these shows, I point out at least sometime that this is so my friends and me. Another common trait that I did not talk about is that all of these shows, my mom showed me and watched with me for the first time. My mom is one of my favorite people ever–We both love TV shows and rom-coms from the late 90s to 2000s. I believe it’s not really about what happens in a show but what happens when watching them.

If you have not watched any of these, grab one of your friends or a family member and sit down and start one of these or something else. Comfort shows become a comfort show due to memories you have about them.