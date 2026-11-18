This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a girl in college, it seems like every week you find something new to put on your Christmas list…until it actually reaches that time of year, and all of a sudden, you can’t think of anything. To hopefully help with this catastrophe, I have made a list of gift ideas separated into individual categories perfect for any college girl.

Apparel

Mocknecks Mocknecks are such a huge trend now ever since the Parke one went viral last year. They really can go with anything from jeans to leggings to sweats. There are a lot more affordable ones available at stores like Gap, Pink, and Aerie.

Boots and Slippers Obviously UGG boots and slippers have been trending year after year since I can remember, so I don’t doubt that they will be a big shoe staple again this winter. Two other, cheaper, places to find boots and slippers similar to UGGs are Project Cloud and Bearclaw. The only difference is the brand tag on the back!

Matching Sets The number of people I see wearing matching sets daily in my classes is crazy! They definitely are cute, comfy, and such an easy outfit to wear when you’re in a rush and don’t have time to find the perfect outfit. American Eagle, Hollister, and Comfrt have really cute options.

Quilted Jacket A quilted jacket is something that I am pretty confident will be at the top of my Christmas list. I feel like it could go with any outfit and can be dressed up or dressed down. It’s also perfect for the warmer days we’ve been having (especially in PA) when you don’t need to wear a big winter coat. I have seen them at stores like Cabela’s, Zara, and Athleta.



Dorm/Apartment

Sunset Lamp My roommate got a sunset lamp for our dorm this year, and it is so nice to have when you don’t want the annoying hospital-esque dorm lights on, but still need some light in the room. It also adds so much ambiance. You can find one at Target, Walmart, and even Five Below.

Candle Warmer Unfortunately, I can’t have a candle warmer in my dorm this year, but the second I get my own place, I will be purchasing one. Having a candle doesn’t just add a beautiful scent to your room but also a cozy atmosphere. Like the sunset lamp, you can find a candle warmer at Target and Walmart.

Flower LEGO Sets You might think, what does a LEGO set have to do with a dorm/apartment? Well, the flower ones actually make really pretty decor. There are also so many different types of them, so it’s inevitable that at least one will match your space/room’s aesthetic. They can be found at pretty much any major retail store, but I find that they have the most options at Walmart.



Miscellaneous

Portable Charger My friends are always asking for my portable charger because I carry mine with me literally everywhere. As you can expect in college during your busy days, you don’t really have the time to charge your phone, so a portable charger is a must. I was lucky enough to find mine for only $5 at Goodwill, but there are many cheap options on Amazon.

Custom Claw Clips Claw clips have become so popular over the past few years. They are an incredibly easy way to get your hair out of your face while still looking put together and cute. But since everyone is using them, it could be fun to have custom ones personalized just for you. You could put your initials on it, or just get a fun shape to represent something you enjoy! Etsy is a good place to go for custom anything, and many sellers have great prices.

Air Tags The amount of times someone is posting on social media or campus groups about losing something valuable on campus is insane. Air Tags seem so random, but they are huge lifesavers when you lose things that are difficult or impossible to replace. You can buy multi-packs of them at many places and online.

Gift Cards This last one is a bit more of an obvious choice for a Christmas list, but there are so many more places or even experiences you can get a gift card for rather than just stores and restaurants. For example, you can get gift cards for an escape room, amusement park, spa/massage, and wine tastings.



I hope this variety of ideas fills up some space on your Christmas lists this year or even gives you some help for what to buy for your friends and family. It’s about to be sale season soon as well, so make sure you don’t wait until the last minute to do your shopping, or you’ll miss out on deals!