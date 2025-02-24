The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For a brief moment in time, the music genre of “Dad Rock” was trending on social media. I first discovered this momentary fad while I was scrolling on TikTok and came across a post of a user explaining her Dad Rock playlist. Before providing the actual playlist, she prefaced how she discovered these songs and what this genre of music meant to her. As she went on, part of me listened while another part of me wondered what on Earth Dad Rock was and how I could have possibly missed out on this seemingly popular brand of music. However, as she unveiled the track list, I realized that Dad Rock had been ingrained in my daily playlists for as long as I could remember.

For those of you who feel like you may be unfamiliar with this genre, I am here to tell you that you are most likely not! Essentially, Dad Rock encompasses music that your dad and/or mom listen to (oldies but goodies). Artists and bands like Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, and Bruce Springsteen amount to form this classic, nostalgic spread of songs. Although I identify as a pop girl through and through, there are certain feelings and memories that Dad Rock music evokes that simply cannot be replicated. That being said, I invite you to join me on a virtual stroll through my own Dad Rock playlist. During our walk together, I will share a few of my favorites and hopefully inspire you to enter your Dad Rock era too!

My bonfire songs

The first three songs that I will mention are what I call my “bonfire songs.” When I listen to them, I am reminded of the sweet summer nights of my childhood when my family and I would gather around our firepit after dinner and let Billy Joel sing us to sleep (which leads me to my first selection).

Song #1: “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” by Billy Joel

This seven-and-a-half minute song serves perfect summer vibes as Joel flawlessly sets the scene of said Italian restaurant. The melody of the piano that supports Joel’s vocals is purely euphoric. My favorite line that wonderfully encapsulates the vibe of this song is: “Cold beer, hot lights, my sweet romantic teenage nights!”

Song #2: “Danny’s Song” by Loggins and Messina

This next song will make you appreciate those you are sitting around the bonfire with. Loggins and Messina are a 1970s pop rock duo whose most popular songs include “House at Pooh Corner,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” and of course, “Danny’s Song.” Loggins wrote this beautiful, heartfelt melody for his brother and his nephew. My favorite lyric that communicates Loggins’ love for his family is: “Even though we ain’t got money, I’m so in love with you, honey.”

Song #3: “Forever Young” by Alphaville

“Forever Young” is a song that leaves you staring into the fire, reflecting on every event that has ever happened in your life. Although I hadn’t even hit my teen years when I first heard this song, I remember feeling overwhelmingly nostalgic when listening to it. And even now, my attachment to it is stronger than ever. When I listen to this song, I am simultaneously filled with the panic that life is passing me by and the relief that I am still in my “Forever Young” era. My favorite lyric is actually the opening line: “Let’s dance in style, let’s dance for a while.”

My Dancing Around the Living Room Songs

The next couple of songs were relentlessly played in my home on Friday nights and it was frowned upon if you didn’t get up and dance to at least one of them. Even if you didn’t necessarily want to dance, the rhythms of these songs would get you to.

Song #1: “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

This song needs no introduction. You might not have known that this was even considered Dad Rock, so I am thrilled to report that this popular tune certainly is! Hopefully, this convinces you to explore this genre a little further. Aside from being the perfect karaoke song, “Come On Eileen” radiates fun, positive energy, and absolute joy. Picking a favorite line for this one is nearly impossible, but I’d have to go with: “Toora loora, toora loo-rye-aye…Come on, Eileen!” Who wouldn’t love a buildup like that?

Song #2: “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

The title of this one single-handedly explains why eight-year-old me felt the urge to waltz around the living room. I loved being the tiny dancer. My favorite lyric in this ballad is: “Ballerina, you must have seen her dancing in the sand.” Elton John referring to me as a ballerina was a peak experience for me as a child.

Songs That Will Rock You to Sleep

These last two songs are slower, more delicate ballads that you may be surprised to find under the Dad Rock genre. I like to listen to these when I’m feeling sad, stressed, sentimental, grateful, or when I simply need a good cry.

Song #1: “Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)” by Billy Joel

Yes, Billy Joel is back. How could I conclude this article without mentioning the king of Dad Rock himself (twice)? Joel’s “Lullabye” is exactly what it sounds like: a lullaby. Joel wrote the sweet symphony for his daughter, reminding her that he will always be there for her. To be completely transparent, this song immediately brings tears to my eyes. My favorite lyric from this lullaby is: “Some day, your child may cry and if you sing this lullaby, then in your heart, there will always be a part of me.” Try not to well up at that line alone.

Song #2: “Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac is a 60’s/70’s rock band known for their iconic pieces like, “Silver Springs,” “The Chain,” and “Dreams.” Of course, my parents made sure that I was familiar with these classics, but “Songbird” was reserved for me and my mom. It was as if that song was our little secret. This song also has lullaby vibes as its slow melody beautifully carries the song’s memo. My favorite line in “Songbird” is: “For you there’ll be no more crying, for you the sun will be shining.”



This playlist is not only a part of my identity, but a way for me to hold onto the warmth of my childhood memories. I hope that after reading this article, you are one step closer to entering your Dad Rock era. If you were already familiar with these songs, I sincerely hope you benefited from taking a trip down memory lane. Listening to music is such an emotional, cathartic experience, and taking time to reflect on the songs makes that experience so much sweeter.