As I entered college, I felt pretty confident that I didn’t want to be a part of Greek life. I didn’t think it would be my preferred kind of scenery. Two years later, I’ve matured and grown into a much stronger and independent person than I was at that time. As I went through the next couple years I was still closed off to this idea. However in my junior year, I entered this year feeling different. I was feeling much more open minded about considering joining a sorority. I figured that I won’t ever know how I feel about it until I actually try. So that’s what I did.

My Journey

A factor that played a role in my shift of perspective was due to the stage of life I am currently in. I entered my junior year of college after enduring a big life change. I knew I wanted to fill that void with something meaningful. When I considered joining a sorority, I realized it could offer exactly what I was looking for—introducing me to a strong community of women, whilst also giving me more opportunities to get involved. Being who I was in the beginning of this school year, I was yearning for that new feeling: new beginnings, new experiences, new people. I wanted to grow. I wanted to expand as a person. I decided to push myself and go for it. I don’t think I would have approached this with the same confidence if I hadn’t first become so comfortable with myself. My personal self-growth journey has put me in a far better position, giving me a stronger mindset and clarity that I didn’t have before. I was open to giving it a try, but I was equally prepared for the possibility that it might not be the right fit for me. Spoiler alert, I’ve grown to really like it.

“How Do I Know if It’s Right for Me?”

My advice to those who may feel unsure about Greek life being right for them is that it will be exactly what you make of it. You have the freedom to choose what you want to be involved with, decide which activities to participate in, and select the friends you want to make. Some valuable advice I have is to gather knowledge of what each sorority chapter is like beforehand. Learning about their philanthropy, looking into past sisterhood events, or even how they present themselves on social media. These are all things that I personally did. Knowing more before heading into this experience helped me feel much more confident. Choosing a chapter that is custom to you is key to feeling comfortable with your environment.

Already being a junior in college I decided to join in the Fall rather than going through traditional Spring recruitment. Joining in the Fall is much more informal but that also means being less informed. This is why I took the matter into my own hands and researched more about it myself. Spring recruitment also allows you to explore various chapters, but I personally felt strongly about the one I wanted to join, so I didn’t mind missing out on this.

“Is It Too late?”

I’m aware that rushing as a junior is less common, but given my personal growth and the timing of events in recent years, I know this was the right decision for me. I don’t consider being older as a disadvantage—if anything, it has given me more confidence. For example, I feel a bit more at ease around upperclassmen since I’m closer to them in age. That being said, I’m mindful of embracing this experience with members of all years, and I hope my confidence can inspire others to feel just as comfortable and supported in this journey. It is important to remind yourself how everyone has been in your shoes before as a new member. Everyone’s experiences are meant to be their own, and sometimes they can be untraditional like mine. Consider what is best for you because your opinions do matter!

So Far Experience

Joining my sorority just over a month ago has already had such a profound impact on my life. In such a short time, I’ve formed meaningful friendships with incredible women who are both supportive and kind. There’s so much power in genuine connections, and these relationships have truly enriched my semester. Being part of this community—one I consciously chose—has not only given me a new sense of belonging, but also opened the door to new and exciting chapters in my life. From the very start, everyone was so welcoming to us new members, and it was clear that they understood exactly what it felt like to be in our shoes. That empathy made the transition so much smoother. What’s even more special is how our pledge class has bonded over the shared experience of navigating this newness together. Knowing we’re all in it together has made it so much more comforting and less intimidating. While new beginnings can often feel daunting, this sorority has made it feel like a natural, exciting journey. I’m very grateful, and I know this is only the beginning of what will be an amazing experience.