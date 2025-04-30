The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am nearing the end of my junior year, life has been feeling so go, go, go. It feels like I never have time to stop and think about anything besides my final projects, exams, and moving out, which, let’s be honest, is a universal college experience. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been counting down the days until the semester finishes, and mapping out when my internship begins and when my full-time job starts back up… but as far as the summer relaxation goes, I haven’t taken much thought to it.

And then it hit me late at night, this is my last summer. I’m a junior, and when I graduate next spring, I will be out in the post-grad world, looking for a big girl job. And honestly, the idea of getting a job isn’t what is scaring me, it’s the sheer fact that I won’t have the “summer break” title attached to my time off.

Even writing this now, it’s kind of freaking me out.

The thing is, as I’m getting closer to graduation, I’ve become increasingly more concerned about the post-grad world, so I’ve been doing everything in my power to try and set myself up for success, you know, the internships, working to save money, summer classes. In turn, the “fun” part of the summer has seemed like something at the bottom of a never-ending checklist instead of a priority.

So, along with working hard this summer, I wanted to make sure I gave myself the space to enjoy my last official summer break. Like everything in life, I made a checklist that entails big and little things I’m looking forward to this summer, as well as the goals I have for the summer.

Things To Look Forward To

Attending your 1st wedding as a bridesmaid

Trip to Atlantic City

The Lord Huron concert

Goals For The Summer

Prioritizing seeing friends on my days off

Keep consistent with junk jouraling

Aim to spend my time outside and off my phone as much as possible

Although practicing relaxation during summers off may become a little harder as I near graduation, I believe that carving out time for the fun stuff is a priority, because what’s life without a little bit of it? So if you’re feeling overwhelmed or underwhelmed, give yourself some grace, and consider curating a little list to help put your summer into perspective!