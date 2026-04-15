Visiting History: Learning Through Traveling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over my spring break, I spent three days in Salem, Massachusetts. In fact, this was my third trip to the historical village! The history surrounding this town has intrigued me each time I’ve gone back—learning something new about the history of the town, the Witch Trials, and other historical context of some really interesting things. After my trip, (filled with new historical knowledge to talk about), I realized how many other historical sites, landmarks, and museums I have visited in my lifetime. By visiting these places, I truly feel that I have expanded on my knowledge and interests. Not only is it fun to travel and learn new things, but it is incredibly important that we continue to seek out the stories of the past to understand our world today, and to engage with history so lessons are not forgotten.

When I visited Salem during my most recent trip, a lot stuck out to me. However, I remember specifically thinking “I am learning so much.” As I walked through the Witch Trials Memorial, where stacked and inscribed granite stones of all of the victims of the trials lay, I felt an overwhelming feeling of gratitude for getting the chance to learn about this history, be surrounded by it, and expand my knowledge. Walking through the memorial, I stopped and looked at each individual name of people whose lives were tragically ended—the same names I read about in history textbooks. I wasn’t just learning about history anymore, I was connecting with it, too. By visiting places like memorials that remember tragedies, it allows us to reflect on what caused them to happen, and remind us of how the past can teach us lessons towards a better future.

You may think that visiting history means traveling far and spending tons of time and money. This can be true, especially when visiting places outside of the country. However, you will be surprised at how many hidden gems you can find in your own home town or surrounding areas. Whether these are museums, restaurants, gardens, homes, or just a town in general. Some places don’t advertise themselves very much, even though they are quite historical and carry many stories of the past. History is not just found in famous places—it can be found in places you wouldn’t even expect. Locating history near you is just as meaningful as seeking out more famous spots. It only deepens our connection to our own communities.

Something both fun and interesting, exploring and learning about history connects us to our past, present, and future. It’s important that we learn our stories and share them with others.