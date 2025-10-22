Vacation Guide: Assateague Island

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Assateague Island is an island on the East Coast off the coasts of Maryland and Virginia. It is full of unique wildlife (specifically wild horses), quaint and quiet beaches, peaceful trails, nature-filled campgrounds, and natural beauty and depth. I have been going camping at Assateague on the Maryland side since I was little, and it holds a special place in my heart that is full of nostalgia and peace. From its iconic tourist spots to its simple beaches and campgrounds, the island has an earthy and homey vibe to it that you truly can not find anywhere else.

Tourists Spots

Tourist spots are scattered throughout the island, along with other fun activities to enjoy. A few notable spots and activities are the nature trails that include facts and historical stories about the island, bayshore activities like crabbing and kayaking, visitor centers, gift shops, beaches, and, of course, the wild horses. Though you cannot go up and touch the horses, you can still view their beauty from a distance. Off the island, you can also find many fun things to do, including going to the Ocean City Boardwalk, which is only about a twenty-minute drive from the campground, going to different attractions off the island like go cart racing or mini golf, or going to Berlin, MD, which is the epitome of a Hallmark town, and is where the movies Runaway Bride and Tuck Everlasting were filmed. A few of my family’s and my favorite spots to go to are the nature center in the campground area, which is a great place for little kids, the kite shop on the boardwalk, the national park museum, and the Assateague Market, which includes a gift shop and is full of souvenirs.

Restaurants

Though there is only one restaurant on the island, there are tons in the surrounding area that all have their own unique cuisine. Some of the most well-known ones are The Five Tides, Assateague Crab House, The Shrimp Boat, Sunset Grille, and The Shark on the Harbor. Most restaurants in the area provide fresh seafood right from the island and amazing hospitality. My all-time favorite restaurant to go to when camping at Assateague is the Decatur Diner. It’s a classic sixties-inspired American diner with a coastal and seafood twist on common breakfast and brunch foods, for example, the Seafood Omelet, Crab Benedict, and “The Pipeline”. My personal favorite dish to order is the homemade chicken and waffles or the Mississippi Deep Fried French Toast.

Camping

The campground on the Maryland side of the island is basically like a second home to me. Around every few years, my family and I camp for about a week and it is always a fun time to be able to retreat from work, social media, and everyday life. To some, camping can seem like a week in hell, but for me, it reminds me of my childhood when I would go camping all the time. If you’re looking to camp on the island, it is best to book a spot over a year in advance because they get filled up pretty quickly due to how affordable it is and the short walk the camp sites are to the beach. It is also good to remember that you are camping and not in a five-star hotel; there is no free wifi, air conditioning, laundry services, or electricity. You have to provide pretty much everything for yourself, but you can fill up your camper with water and buy firewood on the island. They also have bathhouses between every campsite loop. None of these flaws bothers me that much though, because of all the memories I make while I’m there. Some of my fondest memories include when the wild horses came up to our campsite and ate our marshmallows, hearing the waves crash on the beach at night, and bringing bushels of crabs back to the campsite and eating them with my family while we talked about anything and everything.

Assateague Island has been a cherished place to me since I was little and first went camping there. From the tourist spots, to the beaches, horses, restaurants, and campground, there is so much to enjoy and experience that you won’t find anywhere else. I recommend visiting or maybe even camping there if you enjoy nature, wildlife, and experiencing new activities and places. It is a beautiful place that has something for everyone.