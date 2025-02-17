Deconstructing Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

Older generations called it too flashy or boring, younger generations saw a political statement and deep-seated message.

In a record-breaking halftime show in Super Bowl history, Kendrick Lamar racked in 133.5 million views, attracting more eyes than the biggest game of the year itself. That’s about a 7.5 million difference in how many people tuned in to see the Birds and Chiefs play with 126 million views.

K.Dot is revered as a poet in his own right, lyricism meticulously crafted, always incorporating a deeper meaning. The internet pondered in the days leading up to Super Bowl 59 what themes or symbolism he might center his performance around, what songs he’d choose. There is truly something to reflect on in every minute detail in this show. The show heightened my attention even more knowing the president was in attendance.

Kendrick’s artistry, lyricism, and production can be compared to watching a movie the second time over, experiencing that “ah-ha” moment of a clue you missed the first time around. I know that the more I watch this performance the more there is to uncover. Lamar stands alone in today’s industry, the “poet laureate” dissimilar to those in the modern rap and hip-hop world as a simple word can stray amiss if not paying attention to the bigger picture he’s demonstrating.