Top 4 College Girl Fall Deadlines  

Calling all college girls and fall lovers! The season of Autumn is finally upon us, and there are some dates you won’t want to miss. From the trendiest menus to big college tasks, use this as your guide to make the most of this season.

Starbucks and Dunkin’ Fall Menus

Most of us love and adore our favorite coffee shops, but do we really know when the seasonal menus begin and end?

The official return date for the 2025 Fall Starbucks Menu occurred on August 26th. While the last day of the fall menu is not abundantly clear, the official Starbucks website stated that they will be releasing their holiday menu on November 6th of this year. This insinuates the shift of their menu from fall to winter, so try to get as many pumpkin-flavored Starbucks drinks as possible while you can!

Dunkin’ began its fall menu shortly before Starbucks, releasing its fall items on August 20th. You can expect things like the iconic Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Latte and their Iced Pumpkin Loaf. Although Dunkin’ has not disclosed the specific date of termination for their fall menu, they usually release their winter menu around the November to December time frame. Last year, they released their winter menu on January 3rd, 2025, so customers should expect a total shift in the menu by that time.

FAFSA

Depending on your financial situation, you might be interested in filling out the 2026-2027 Free Application for Federal Student Aid form (FAFSA). The FAFSA form recently opened on September 24th, and although the “deadline” to complete the form is not in the near future, it’s always a good idea to get ahead.

No one ever wants to sit down and complete a lengthy form, but contrary to popular belief, the FAFSA form has actually improved. According to the U.S Department of Education’s recent publication on September 24th, “97% of respondents reported satisfaction with the FAFSA form” and “90% said it took a reasonable time to complete the FAFSA form”.

New Tunes

Everyone needs a “fall-coded” song to listen to on the way to class; these new releases could give you exactly that.

Starting off strong with everyone’s favorite, Taylor Swift released a new album titled “The Life of a Showgirl”. To be unadulterately frank, the reviews have been a bit controversial; drama has swarmed when it comes to the comparison of her new album to her past album. Despite all the disputes, Swift still holds a very strong standing as a musician, and many are still fond of her music. If you get the time, check out her album and see what you think for yourself!

If you lean more towards the rap side of music, then follow ASAP Rocky closely. As his fans know, he has not released an album since 2018, and the crowd is getting antsy. He is finally set to release his “Don’t Be Dumb” album in the Fall of 2025, so fingers crossed.

Switching genres, the popular band Tame Impala is on track to release their new album “Deadbeat” on October 17th. Some singles, including “Dracula,” have already been published, but are expected to roll out with the new album as well. Kevin Parker has risen to be one of the most influential artists of this decade, so be on the lookout for his band’s new drop.

Fall Film

A good quality horror movie or thriller series is always an easy way to get yourself into the autumn season. Thankfully, this year’s lineup doesn’t scream that we as an audience will be let down.

If you can rack your brain back to 2021, you might remember a movie called “The Black Phone” being released; a film following the story of a boy facing abduction by an infamous child serial killer nicknamed “The Grabber”. 4 years have passed, and a sequel has been in the works this whole time. “The Black Phone 2” is set to premiere on October 17th, so mark your calendars if you liked the first movie.

Frankenstein has always been a classic character associated with fall, and now he gets to have his own movie. The multifaceted director and author, Guillermo del Toro, decided to produce his own rendition of Mary Shelley’s classic tale in the form of a film. Starring booming actors and actresses like Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth, the film details a conceited scientist who brings a monstrous creature to life through a dangerous experiment. Frankenstein will sweep our screens on November 7th, thanks to Netflix’s global release.

“The Conjuring” series has held its good standing in the hall of fame for scary movies for quite some time, maintaining an iconic presence within the film industry. This year, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” is being released as the final installment to the Ed & Lorraine Warren storyline. The movie’s plot line falls in line with those of previous films from the series, embracing a chilling tale of a family experiencing supernatural phenomena shortly after the acquisition of a large mirror for their family home. The 2 billion dollar earning franchise released their new edition on September 5th and makes the perfect fit for a spooky watch.

Whether fall is your favorite or least favorite time of year, these “deadlines” are surely something you will not want to miss out on. Soak up the season while you can!