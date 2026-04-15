To the Future, Current, and Past Members of Her Campus at West Chester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article has been co-written by Ashley Babin and Mya Leibowitz.

Now, as almost seniors, we have been reflecting on our college experiences and how we got to where we are today. The number one thing that comes to mind is Her Campus. This club has been a creative outlet for us and a central part of our growth, both individually and together. We have been dedicated to this club since the moment we both joined, and now we have been allowed to grow our chapter as the next president and vice president.

How ashley Found Her Campus.

In the spring of 2024, at the start of my second semester at West Chester, I found myself looking for a community and a safe space outside of my dorm. Little did I know that this random club I found on my Instagram explore page would be exactly what I was looking for and needed. I am beyond grateful for what Her Campus has done for me, and been a space where I can express myself freely. This club means so much to me, from the friendships and the funny memories to the hours spent on Canva staring at a blank screen trying to figure out what to post. All of it has shaped my college experience in the best way. Through these experiences, I realized that giving back to this club for all that it has given me is something I am truly passionate about.

How Mya Found Her Campus.

I first joined this club at the beginning of my sophomore year, after Ashley encouraged me. I remember her talking about it and saying how much she loved it and how she wished more people were part of it. When I first walked into that room, I was greeted with friendly smiles and warm welcomes, and I have never looked back since. This club has constantly been an outlet for me for everything. When school gets challenging, or life starts to get tough, I look forward to my Wednesday nights in Anderson Hall. This club has brought me friends that I never would have met, and I can’t wait to see their friendly faces week after week. It was through this sense of belonging and support that I realized I didn’t just want to be part of Her Campus, I wanted to help it grow.

To the Social Media Team,

We have had the most amazing time leading a group of such talented content creators. It has been our privilege to watch all of you grow not only as a team, but as individuals. When we first joined the social media team, it was only six members, but now it is triple the size. Throughout this semester, with the help of Bella, our Social Video Manager, we have increased our online presence by focusing on creating content that felt relatable not just to West Chester students, but to a broader online audience. Some of our favorite memories are when we stayed late after multiple meetings to yap and debrief all the things going on in our lives, classes, etc.

To Megan, Ellie, Cassidy, and SaraKate,

Words cannot convey how grateful we have been for your leadership and support throughout our time within HC. You have shown us what it takes to be a good leader and someone whom members can rely on. You all have made Her Campus at West Chester what it is today, and the foundation you have set will be the standard we will hold ourselves to. Your guidance and support mean the world to us, and we couldn’t be more honored to follow in all of your footsteps as the next president and vice president of Her Campus at West Chester.

To the future her campus members,

We are beyond excited to see what the next chapter of Her Campus holds. We can’t wait to watch this club grow over the next school year. All of your hard work and creativity is so inspiring. As this current semester comes to a close, we are so thankful for the opportunities we have been given within this club. Thinking back to who we were before joining Her Campus, we are so proud of ourselves for stepping outside of our comfort zone and trying something new.

See you soon, Ashley and Mya