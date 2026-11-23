This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I sit on the floor of the Las Vegas Airport, I am reminded of the beauty, struggle, and vastness of travelling. I am surrounded by hundreds of people wrapped up in their own bubble, so focused on where they are headed, what’s been delayed, and only on the next point in their journey, and truly, can I blame them? Airports are an in-between space, and let’s be honest, not always the best place to be. However, as I sit here writing this, despite the various travel delays I have faced throughout this trip, I feel immensely grateful I have the opportunity, health, and ability to travel. I decided to sit back and watch the craziness unfold around me. The toddlers screaming, the angry and exhausted travelers desperately trying to get home. The slightly tipsy patrons over at the airport bar, sharing beers and laughs despite the situation. The old man with the studious mustache testing his luck at the neon-lit gambling machines in the corner. The various phone calls of concerned family members, checking in on one another and promising to keep an eye on flight delays. The customer service desk line spanned across the entirety of my gate’s section, people desperate for answers, and desperate for a system to operate as normal. As I sat back and watched, I took a few things away from this experience, and I thought I could share them today.

One of the many thoughts floating in my head, and perhaps the most organized one, is that life doesn’t always happen on schedule. A malfunction in telecommunications resulted in the FAA grounding every plane in America, and people all over the country suffered the repercussions. Something completely out of our control turned into something that we had to overcome and adapt to. I felt this during my trip as well, and during the first few days, I wrote down my exact plans for each day. The scrambled bullet points of my notes app gave me some sense of control as I explored a new place. As helpful as that list was at times, I found myself having the most fun when we strayed from those bullet points and made spontaneous decisions to try out new places. Life is not a bulleted list buried within your notes app, and maybe learning to let go of that control is when we can truly be present in the moment and enjoy where we are at. Much like at the airport, when I realized I could not control the timing of flights, crews, or any operations within the vast system, I was able to enjoy it. I splurged on an overpriced coffee and a mediocre breakfast sandwich, put on my favorite playlist, and got comfy. I had the chance to reflect on my trip, and it allowed me to put things into perspective in a way I couldn’t have if my travel plans went according to plan.

One of the things I love most about traveling is that you never know what is around the corner. During my trip, my sister and I made the spontaneous decision to catch the sunset at a nearby trail, which led to the most beautiful sunset overlooking the ocean. Hundreds of feet above the water, my sister and I watched the silhouetted surfers ride the high tide waves, and a hazy orange cascading over the rippling water. Further up the trail, a beautiful bouquet of roses sat on a rock, as a young man and woman took engagement photos. As we neared the end of the trail, we heard a blaring horn, and shortly after, an Amtrak train passed by us on the other side of the cliffs. It was fascinating and exceeded my expectations entirely, turning into one of my favorite moments from the trip.

Traveling forces you to leave behind your curated routine, that familiar drip coffee in the morning, the everyday commute to class that you could do with your eyes closed. Traveling forces you to take the step outside of your comfort zone, to embrace change, and adapt as you go. As much as I love traveling, I find myself anxious to leave behind the certainty of my routine at home. Traveling comes with a lot of uncertainty, and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous at the beginning of any trip. However scary, I’ve learned more about myself when I am in uncomfortable situations than I ever have at home. There is a beauty in learning to let that go, to temporarily step into a more confident, adventurous side of yourself, and see what comes of it. One of the most important things I have realized about myself is that I am more capable than I give myself credit for. There is a big world out there, waiting to be explored, and what a gift to be able to pause my everyday routine to discover that.

I have learned that life is much like an airport; everyone is on their own path, converging for a short period of time before bustling off to their next destination. There is no set schedule for us to follow, and there is a lot to learn and discover when we relinquish that control. It’s all worth it, taking that step to travel and see a new place, and knocking down those walls of routine and comfort, even for a short period of time. If you don’t believe me, try it for yourself. After all, these are just thoughts from an airport floor, and I have a plane to catch.