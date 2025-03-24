The Wonder Of Sonder: Embracing The Complexities Of Others’ Lives

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we are always surrounded by other people. From sitting in the library to walking around campus, we cross paths with hundreds of people daily. But have you ever stopped and pondered about what’s going on in everyone else’s lives? Where are they headed or what class they’re studying for? The word “sonder” explains the feeling of acknowledging that everybody you will ever face has their own complex life. They are dealing with intricate emotions from depression to love in a life that is just as thorough as yours.

Sonder is a concept that has entirely changed the way I think about things around me. I find myself people-watching and thinking about how every person who is in the same place at the same time as me is there for a different reason. They all had completely separate days that led them to end up where they were at that very moment, just like me. And, truthfully, I will never know the details of these strangers’ lives. They are just as vast as my own, full of different relationships, backgrounds, friendships, hopes, dreams, fears, aspirations, etc. The list really does go on and on.

Incorporating these thoughts into my way of everyday life has allowed my perspective to change for the better. It’s simple to forget that everyone around us has deep lives like ourselves, especially when we are living in a society that encourages us to focus on our own lives rather than other people’s. Becoming caught up in our own lives causes us to forget the importance of what others may be dealing with. By considering the intricate lives of other people, we could benefit as a society by becoming more compassionate. Approaching each person with kindness and empathy, like holding open a door or asking how someone is doing, can make them feel valued by simply acknowledging what they may have going on.

In the grand scheme of things, we are all just people navigating a world that is always moving and changing around us. By being more aware of the lives surrounding us, we can create a sense of connection that makes everyday life feel a little less stressful. Acknowledging someone else’s life may even help you feel less alone on your own. So, the next time you find yourself passing people while you go throughout your day, take a second to reflect around you and offer a smile. Instead of focusing on the surface, think about how each person’s entire life is constantly unfolding. Embracing the concept of sonder can allow you to open yourself up to the world and shape your interactions in the most captivating ways.