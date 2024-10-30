The Unique Marketing Strategy Of Brian Jordan Alvarez

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brian Jordan Alvarez is the lead actor, creator, executive producer, writer, and director in the new FX series English Teacher, where he plays a flustered high school teacher who battles with PTA moms, his messy love life, and mind-numbing students. Rolling Stone, the New York Times, and Time launched English Teacher to critically acclaimed status.

I watched the show with my roommates, and we all loved it. Coordinating our schedules and bargaining time with each other to watch the newest episode of the show filled our weeknights. But I can’t help but wonder, did the attention for the show spread from the admiration of the show, or from Alvarez’s unique marketing techniques?

If you have been anywhere near TikTok recently, you would know the trending audio from Gilmore Girls, paired with the song “Breathe”, by Olly Alexander. In the audio, Kirk is pleading for love by saying “I’m in love with your daughter.” But what does he have to offer? “Nothing, only this,” and breaks into the song by Alexander. Many TikTok users display a weird talent or quirk. Most will dance in the street, in the grocery store, and in class. You might know this audio, but have you experienced this audio the same way that I have?

Alvarez has not held back on his advertising for his new show on his social media. In fact, he has posted what seems like hundreds of videos with the trending audio. He originally posted a plain video to the sound, dancing, and promoting his new show. But one time, he took off his shirt and did a unique, hip thrust. Almost every TikTok now opens with him taking his shirt off and dancing, with the caption “STREAM ENGLISH TEACHER”. Very to the point. He’s been on the streets of New York, in convenience stores, and all across the country with the same point to be made: stream “English Teacher”.

It is so absurd, it is so repetitive, that it works. I find hundreds of comments on the daily noting how they watched and loved the show because of his dances. I love it; I haven’t seen an actor from a show promoting their show in such a way, ever. Part of what makes it work is the simplicity and relatability of wanting to go viral.

Alvarez is so self-aware that it hurts. He knows the absurdity, which is why he’s playing into it. He notes in the comments of one of his TikToks that he no longer has to take his marketing seriously because he is considered hot (in an ironic, but also serious way, because his method is in fact working) In a recent TikTok post, he writes,

“What I could never have predicted is that the thing that would be the most effective thing to get everybody to watch my show is not great writing, or great cinematography, or great direction, all of which the show has… It was just being extremely hot and posting about it.” Brian Jordan Alvarez via Tik Tok

Simplifying marketing has become commonplace recently. Charli XCX adopted a simpler marketing strategy for her latest album in June. Her album cover for brat and it’ variants each follow the same text on a solid color background – which she explained was mainly for cost. The same could be said for Alvarez – he doesn’t have to pay someone to make these videos for him – he simply does it when he feels like it, for free promotion. Also in music, Tyler the Creator has been bluntly releasing his album as of last week, and now there is the release of English Teacher. Charli and Tyler are both well-known names in the industry, making me wonder how bold their marketing really is. For Alvarez, it’s a show that weighs a lot on his name – what made him take this sort of risk?



Despite the quirkiness of the marketing, English Teacher is one of the shows to watch this year. It’s funny, a little too real, and has an amazingly paired soundtrack. The episodes are under 25 minutes and were released weekly – the season finale aired on Oct. 15 live on FX and is streaming on Hulu. After watching Alvarez dance with his shirt off in the streets of Manhattan one too many times, you should feel obligated to watch this show.