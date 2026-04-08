The Ultimate Lookbook for Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” Tour

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Concerts have always been a place of community for many, but within the past few years, concertgoers have found that fashion creates an even greater sense of belonging. There is a whole side of TikTok dedicated to fans sharing style inspiration for different artists’ concerts. This has been especially prevalent for tours such as Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” and most recently, Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun Tour.” Fans draw inspiration from the album that they are seeing live to configure an outfit. This will be your guide on how to stylistically express yourself at Harry Styles’ “Together, Together Tour” that kicks off on May 16 in Amsterdam, and also my way of vicariously living through those who were able to win the Ticketmaster war.

Tops

The album title, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, speaks for itself. It’s pretty honest about what it wants from you. Think sparkles, sequins, and dancing until your feet are numb. I want to see tops that glitter and catch the light so hard that I’ve been blinded. I also love a white/silver/black and dark red color scheme, especially to implement the “kiss all the time” component. I’ve compiled a few tops down below with the links attached on Pinterest.

Links attached in caption!

Bottoms

For bottoms, I’d love to see some flared pants, denim or sparkly ones, to completely encapsulate the ‘80s disco scene. If you’re going for a sparkly top moment, stick to plain pants or a skirt. If you want to go for a sequined bottom, pair it with a baby tee or a mild colored tank to let them shine. Again, I’ve listed bottoms and skirts of all natures below with the links.

Links attached in caption!

Shoes

Shoes can be tricky. You want to be comfortable, but also, sometimes they make the outfit entirely. Ultimately, a go-go boot would be the cutest option. Pick a color that goes best with your fit. I’ve also attached some cute sneakers that would go great with a sequined, show-stopping ensemble that wouldn’t take away from it, only add.

Links attached in caption!

MAkeup

For makeup, it’s only right to keep up with the sparkles. Ladies, get ready to pound on the highlighter, cake up some lip gloss, and go crazy with the eyeshadow. If you’re feeling up for it, maybe add some rhinestones and channel your inner Zara Larsson.

Accessories

Last, but certainly not least, accessories! This is arguably the most important ingredient. One must-have is a cute, loose tie. Styles has been rocking them since his album announcement, and it would be a great way to honor him and emulate his own style for the tour. Having it drape nicely over your top would be so chic, and it doesn’t have to be any regular old tie… I’m sure you can guess what I’m about to suggest: sparkles!

For jewelry, I would argue that silver would be your best bet, especially since that’s the color I suggested for tops. But if you insist that gold suits you best, I think you should match it with your clothing. Go crazy with bangles, chunky hoops, and lots of rings.

If you want to call back to Styles’ previous projects, I’d love to see some colorful boas to pay homage to his 2021 Grammy Awards look. Furthermore, you could incorporate some cherries with your jewelry or maybe a pattern on a skirt. The sequins and silver already complement the disco/mirrorball theme Styles has had for years, especially with his new album title. Don’t hold back and be creative! I can’t wait to see you on a glitchy TikTok live stream.