The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

I’ve recently watched the award-winning movie, The Substance, and it certainly was a mind-altering experience. Categorized as a blend of science fiction and horror, the film delivered both an intense and unexpected approach to its storyline. Its portrayal of themes and characters certainly left a lasting impression on viewers such as myself. However the overall message that was conveyed I found to be truly eye opening.

At its core, The Substance explores society’s relentless obsession with maintaining youth and beauty. This fixation has been ongoing for generations. There has been a never-ending fear to prevent any visual signs of aging. For celebrities, especially those whose careers are built on their looks, aging is seen as a threat rather than a natural process. The film raises an important question: Who decided that growing old was something to be feared?

In the film’s storyline, the main character, Elisabeth Sparkle, is faced with the threat of aging, slowing her career in Hollywood. To maintain relevance and her status it drives her to the darkest of solutions. Her discoveries to limit this dilemma eventually morphs into an obsession. Eventually, the fixation catches up to her and takes its toll. It’s important to remind ourselves as we watch this film that all this madness she created for herself is simply driven by one fear: aging.

I feel that this film captured the idea of maintaining youth in our looks in a very passionate yet also disturbing manner. The detailed-visual execution left me and other viewers shocked with the use of grotesque body imaging. The film absolutely falls under the body horror category, with its uses of bodily mutations. The presentation amplified society’s deepest fears to an extreme level. I felt torn between deep empathy for the protagonist and overwhelming uneasiness. Although this fear is so widespread in society, Sparkle’s sacrifices led to very deserving consequences. You can’t expect to avoid repressions when you choose to take the risky path. This film truly is an opportunity to pause and ask yourself: Is it all really worth it?All in all, no matter where this unrealistic standard began, society is now deeply consumed by this fear and it shows no signs of fading any time soon. For many, it has escalated beyond a preference for youthful looks into a full-blown obsession, shaping how they live their lives. The desire to stay young, between cosmetic procedures to chasing perfection, has overshadowed how aging is a natural part of life. The Substance does more than just expose this reality, it forces the audience to confront the uncomfortable truth about how deeply ingrained these ideals have become.