Skincare Products That Keep You Glowing – Even In The Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

A skincare routine can be difficult to come up with and commit to, especially since everyone’s skin needs are different, and many of us consume a lot of social media telling us we need to buy every single product that hits the market. That can be overwhelming for even the most experienced skincare enthusiast. I’ve been interested in skincare for a long time now, but I went through a bit of a rut recently. It was hard to stay motivated and consistent with my routine, and I was frustrated with my acne. I ended up getting prescribed Clindamycin (a topical acne treatment) and Tretinoin (a topical retinoid) by my doctor. However, I decided that along with those medications, I needed to start prioritizing my skin in general, and really commit to staying consistent. Tretinoin can be drying on the skin, and it’s important to keep in mind that it’s a prescription-strength retinoid, so it can be tough to adjust to. I decided to do some research on how to heal and protect my skin barrier to avoid peeling, dryness, and irritation as I worked my new creams into my routine. Even if you aren’t on anything like Tretinoin, it’s important to take care of your skin barrier, especially with winter coming up!

A skincare routine is a fabulous method of self-care as well. Once you figure out a few key products that work for you, it’s easy to take just five minutes each morning and night to quietly have for yourself. It’s become a ritual in my day that I can’t live without anymore, because it feels like the best way to do something just for me. Here are some of my favorite methods and products to make my skin feel nourished and hydrated recently. Just keep in mind that what works for me may not work for you. If you’re unsure about a product, I always recommend trying a mini size if it’s available first!

First, I recently finally started double cleansing. In the past, I would use just one cleanser at night, and I thought that that was enough. However, double cleansing (which can be done with just one cleanser if needed) allows you to get off makeup, sunscreen, and that top layer of dirt and excess sebum with a first cleanse, so that your second cleanse can really get in there and do its job. My current favorite combo is the Prequel Pre-Gleanse Oil Cleanser first, followed by the new Byoma Foaming Rice Deep Cleanser. My skin feels so much cleaner and healthier since I’ve started doing this.

I follow my cleansing routine with some of my favorite products for healing my barrier. I start with mists. This is totally optional, especially if you’re a beginner (if you are first starting out or really on a tight budget, all you need for an effective skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF). However, I love adding a mist right after cleansing to immediately bring back some hydration to the skin. My top two picks currently are the Cocokind Calming Magnesium Mist (a great choice for my girlies dealing with acne/post-acne redness and marks) and the Byoma Balancing Mist. Byoma is a fabulous brand for anybody with a focus on healing the skin barrier. Their products are gentle but effective, and come at an affordable price.

Another non-negotiable of mine is the Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner. My skin drinks this stuff up. It’s not as thick as some other milky toners, so I would say it’s a great option that can be adaptable for any routine. Also from Byoma, the Phyto-Mucin Glow Serum is amazing morning and night, but especially under makeup. It does exactly what you’d imagine – adds an instant glow to the skin. This one also doesn’t break me out, which some real snail mucin serums have done.

If you pay attention to beauty trends at all, you’ve definitely seen all the buzz around Rhode, but for a skincare beginner, the price tag can be a bit much. If you like the look of the Rhode Glazing Milk in particular, I will always recommend the Prequel Half and Half Peptides and Ceramides Fluid Moisturizer. It can be used as a moisturizer all on its own, or layered underneath a thicker one if needed. I absolutely love this product and have seen such a change in my skin since I bought it. It instantly leaves me feeling moisturized without feeling heavy, and I wake up in the morning looking like a glazed donut!

My last, but most important, tip is to always, always, always wear your SPF. Even when it’s not summer, your skin still needs protection. If you aren’t wearing sunscreen each day, the rest of your skincare routine is basically for nothing. SPF is easy to incorporate! Byoma has a light SPF 50 fluid that I use each morning as the last step in my routine before makeup. It blends into my skin like a dream, and I can barely tell it’s there.

Taking care of your skin is taking care of you! Trying out a skincare routine that targets your skin concerns can be a calming part of your day, and can help you to feel more confident in your beautiful skin! Even if you slowly introduce one or two products at a time, you’ll start to notice a new kind of glow, even as we enter the coldest months of the year.