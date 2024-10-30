The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I started thrifting five years ago and it has improved my fashion sense for the better. Considering the amount of experience I have developed over these past few years, I feel as though I know the rules for a successful thrifting day. Whenever I’m asked where an article of my clothing is from and it’s something I specifically thrifted, oftentimes it leads to a sigh. I hope these specific tips and tricks will inspire you to try it out for yourself and prevent the feeling of defeat when you admire thrifted clothing on someone else.

Disclaimer: although thrifting can be useful and also entertaining, keep in mind this is some people’s only option for what they can afford. Be respectful while in the stores. :)

After purchasing from thrift stores for quite a few years now, I’ve learned ways to better my experience all around:

Have patience. The most obvious but helpful component when it comes to thrifting is being patient. It is not very likely that you will be in and out of the store in 15 minutes, unless you go in searching for one specific item. For me personally, time gets lost once I enter a thrift store. This is not only a great mental escape, but also slightly a problem because I could spend my whole day there if I wanted. It’s better to go when you aren’t on a big time constraint because it allows you to get lost in the search and focus on what is happening right in front of you. Time flies for me because of the endless amount of aisles there are to look through. And as daunting as it may be, peeling away piece by piece in every row is how you find hidden gems. Even if you think they might not be there, you may be surprised. Although this takes patience, it’s all extremely worth it.

Be open minded! You may think to only look through one specific section along with only your size grouping. However don’t be fooled; oftentimes clothing isn’t just in their correct section. I have found my waist size in a differently labeled area of the jeans rack. I have also found small-sized shirts in the large-sized section, and vice versa. Don’t think your options end where it may seem. This really adds to having patience throughout the thrifting process. Although most of the pieces in the other size groups will likely be placed correctly, the few that weren’t will make you glad you checked. Additionally, I look in the mens section and the child’s section. You would be surprised how many good pieces I have come across here. If you range to be a smaller size or prefer a tighter fit, check the youth section for potential baby tees or slim fitting tank tops. And if you’re a larger size or prefer a baggy fit, the men’s section is perfect for that. I have found numerous sweatshirts, t-shirts, and flannels in the mens section. I understand if it’s uncomfortable to migrate to those sections because you don’t look as if you belong there, but nobody else knows who you’re shopping for. Maybe you’re shopping for a man, or even a baby. No one has the right to judge, so shop willingly.

Consider your options. Thrifting isn’t only found in stores such as Goodwill or Salvation Army. You can also participate in forms of thrifting by shopping at Plato’s Closet, garage sales/flea markets, or reselling apps such as Depop or Poshmark. Plato’s closet is somewhere you can trust that brand names will be found at. You don’t get as much security with that aspect in Goodwill. Depop or Poshmark allows you to simply search whatever kind of item or brand you want to shop for. It’s a very accessible way to thrift clothing! I partake in all of these options. However I find thrifting at stores, like Goodwill, to be its own experience. I find it exciting to sort through each of the aisles, never knowing what you may find. Or exploring the mens section and potentially coming across the perfect vintage t-shirt. It all comes with a thrill that makes all the effort worth it to me. It’s a feeling unlike any other.

There’s more to it than just clothing. Although the primary focus may be to look through the clothing, there is even more in these stores to offer. There is oftentimes a section for furniture and home decor. Also, accessories such as shoes, bags, hats, belts, and more. Certain stores even sell jewelry. These are sections I always take the time to look into. I have found a countless amount of accessories and home decor from thrifting. Once again these areas can be tedious to look through, but finding something that stands out to you helps it pay off. I have so many staple bags, in which I have thrifted, that I receive a lot of compliments on. The beauty in exploring these areas is the selections are generally timeless. So you are opening a door to new, reliable statement pieces being added into your wardrobe or around your home.

There are endless possibilities. The beauty in thrifting is the unique options you get to choose from. You may come across genuine vintage clothing, and you also may find something that is a newer design. It is a variation of everything, and with that comes so many amazing options. You might find cozy grandpa sweaters alongside brand-new, tagged pieces. You can style each piece your way, whether you’re drawn to a newer, trendy look or something more vintage and timeless: The creativity is in your hands. Additionally a lot of new trends are actually recycled from the past. What better place to find the newest trends than from the pieces that they originated from? That’s the specialty of thrift stores, they never age.

Know yourself. Another highly beneficial factor towards thrifting is knowing your own fashion sense. Having this knowledge going in can narrow down the pieces more customized to you. Whether it’s a certain color, pattern, or fit, tailoring it to your own fashion preferences will benefit you the most. If you are ever lacking inspiration for what may suit you, exploring creative outlets such as Pinterest and Instagram can offer some guidance. Also naturally with time, we tend to learn the distinct pieces that we prefer to wear. For example, when I started thrifting, I’d grab anything and everything, without considering if it would really add to my wardrobe. Now that I’ve acquired a better idea around my style, it allows me to prioritize pieces that will help enhance it. Finally, some advice to help with the decision making process, ask yourself three ways you would style each piece (using what you already own). Also ask, “Will this elevate my style or just take up space in my closet?” Both thought processes have been very helpful towards my thrift store purchases. With time you will also learn how yourself and your fashion sense operates.

Overall there is so much to thrifting, and it is in your hands. You can make what you want of it. There’s endless choices to explore, it’s an activity you never get bored of. It allows you to explore your creativity, which is another aspect I love so much. So do what you please with this information, but next time you ask where something is from and I say it’s thrifted… you know what to do.