With winter approaching and darker, colder days beginning, it’s typical to go through these next few months in more solitude than usual. However, spending time alone is not a bad thing. If you view the idea of time alone as a chore, it can feel burdensome. But if you think of it as ‘alone time’, it can feel like a treat. What I mean by this is learning to enjoy your own company. It is so empowering to feel fulfilled as one. It helps your confidence grow, you feel more secure when alone, and the relationship with yourself will improve. Moments of solitude do not need to feel lonely and boring, rather learn how to value that time with yourself. Explore ways you can enjoy alone time and do not constantly need others to give your life meaning or a dose of excitement.

A misconception about being independent may be that you’re lonely. Independence does not mean you must be alone at all times. You can still value quality time with others and enjoy being comforted by loved ones. But the token quality of independence is having that strong foundation with yourself; especially when others aren’t around to rely on. It’s great to lean on someone in times of need, but unfortunately there won’t always be someone available when you need them. Learning to thrive in your own independence encourages personal growth. Instead of seeing yourself as lonely, take pride in the strength you gain from being alone, especially because your own company is something you’ll always have.

Over the past couple of years, I have been on a journey of becoming more independent. It definitely can be a challenging process, especially if you are used to constantly having people around you. But it’s better to prepare yourself to be alone before you need to be. Independence is such a redeeming quality when you are able to form a strong relationship with yourself. It has given me more confidence and made me feel more mature. Overall it has helped me grow in ways my past self could not even imagine. It may make you uncomfortable at times but you will never grow if you don’t ever push yourself. Believe in the capability that you are enough, even on your own.

Throughout my journey I have learned that independence…

Helps You Feel Comfortable on Your Own

Being independent means you are not constantly dependent on others for support or company. It is about having the ability to enjoy your own company and rely on yourself. When you are not always waiting for someone else to help you or make decisions for you, you gain a sense of control over your life. You get to decide what you want to do, when you want to do it, and how you want to approach things. There is something incredibly empowering about being able to build a life on your own. It builds your self-esteem and shows you just how capable you are. The more you rely on yourself, the more you realize your own strength, and that is a feeling that will always stick with you.

Improves Your Relationship with Yourself

Taking care of your own needs is like giving yourself the attention and care that you would give to a close friend. When you make time to check in with yourself—whether it is through self-care, setting boundaries, or pursuing things that bring you joy—you start to better understand who you are. You begin to notice what truly makes you happy, what feels right for you, and what aligns with your values. This deeper understanding helps you become more confident in your decisions and more accepting of yourself. The more you nurture yourself, the more you learn to trust your instincts and believe in your own worth. Essentially, taking care of yourself isn’t just about feeling good in the moment; it helps you build a strong foundation of self-love and confidence that strengthens your mental and emotional resilience.

Teaches You About Life and Yourself

Independence helps you learn important life lessons. When you are able to take charge of your own decisions and actions, you start discovering things about yourself that you might not have realized before. For example, you learn what you are naturally good at—whether it’s organizing, cooking, or problem-solving. You might also find new things you enjoy doing that you hadn’t tried before, like picking up a hobby or exploring new interests. By figuring things out on your own, you also learn how to solve problems that come up. You might face challenges, like dealing with a tough situation on your own or making a big decision, but you find ways to overcome them. Each time you do this, you get better at it and build more confidence in your ability to handle whatever comes your way. The more you do for yourself—whether it’s managing your time, setting goals, or making choices—the more you grow. Independence helps you become more resourceful and self-reliant. It’s like building a toolkit of skills and experiences that help you handle life with more ease and confidence. Ultimately, the more you take ownership of your life, the more you learn, grow, and become the person you are meant to be.