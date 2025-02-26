The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

I’m sitting on my carpet, blanket over my legs, hunched over, staring at my computer screen for the third hour. Finally done with one assignment and onto the next. The only sound keeping me company is the wind rattling my window frame.

For my next assignment, I rummage through my bag for two pieces of paper. I lay both papers down and get up to grab a pencil. I turn back to the paper, noticing that my one has now flipped to its back, and inches away from its original position. “Strange,” I think to myself. I sit back down, going back and forth between reading off the papers and the computer screen. I place one of my papers on the carpet and start typing, when suddenly the paper lifts slightly, and slides across the floor to the other end of the room.

I stare at the paper longer than I should have, contemplating whether or not I should break the news to my roommates that we have a ghost in the apartment. Before the thought sets in my mind, the sound of the wind catches my ears.

There is no way the insulation of this apartment is so bad that the wind flow is able to blow my papers around when the windows are shut. I actually laughed out loud to myself.

This is just one of many examples of my odd little apartment life.

A few weeks before I moved in, my apartment underwent some renovations, one of which included adding a small walkway between two rooms. The floor is made of wood, matching with the rest of the apartment. However, one plank is just not nailed in correctly, because anytime anyone walks on it, the plank always wobbles back and forth. I began to call it the “surfboard” of the hallway.

No matter how many times I walk on it, the “surfboard” always catches me off guard.

My apartment also includes a sunroom. When people hear “sunroom,” they probably imagine a huge room, with beautiful windows, an abundance of natural light, and maybe a place to sit down and relax. That’s not quite what my apartment’s sunroom looks like or is used for.

For context, the sunroom has an extremely crooked floor. I’m talking like How I Met Your Mother, Marshell, and Lily’s apartment type crooked. So crooked you could race marbles down it. The room is also so small you can basically only use as a storage closet for miscellaneous stuff. My roommate puts her rice cooker out there, I store my Swiffer and vacuum, and my other roommate’s golf clubs rest in the corner.

Although it’s not the sunroom I had hoped for, it definitely serves its purpose well for four college girls with a lot of crap.

So maybe my first college apartment isn’t as glamorous as I had in mind…but I’ve got to admit it has a lot of character and oddities that will likely never be replicable in my future apartments.