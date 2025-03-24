The Conflicting Feelings Of Transferring

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scheduling is currently going on at West Chester, and as someone who is transferring for next year, it is making me feel isolated. I did not get housing for next year due to the way the school chose to do their housing applications. After not getting housing, I decided to transfer. I am only a first-year student so transferring is not that big of a deal as if I were to wait a year more. To me, I feel as though the housing situation will get worse before it will get any better. My house is an hour away from campus with the turnpike, so I do not feel as though it’s worth that drive to continue at West Chester.

I made the decision back in December when housing came out. I have accepted it and visited my future school over winter break. Scheduling classes for next semester has made me think about how I am transferring–It is making me feel different emotions.

For one, I am sad and heartbroken to leave. I feel as though I have gotten my groove here, and that my routine will have to change with my colleges changing. The main part of my time here is my roommates. I adore my roommates and they have truly made my first year amazing. I am going to miss throwing “surprise” birthday parties. I am gonna miss watching shows and movies on random nights. I am most of all gonna miss our Roblox nights where we play Karaoke or Dress to Impress late at night. I am trying my best not to take my last month and a half with them for granted because they have truly been the best.

Even though I am sad to leave, I am excited about transferring because I am going to live at home for my second year. At the beginning of the year, I had a rough roommate situation that I did not ever want to go through again. My roommate and I did not get along at all. The whole situation was on of the most stress-inducing experiences of my life. For example, she woke me up at three a.m. by chewing loudly on pretzels after coming back from going out, and on the second night of living together I woke up to her putting my blanket on me while I was dead asleep. The whole situation made me realize how much of an introvert I am since she was the complete opposite. I do have a new roommate who is MUCH better but I still feel as though I can not share a room with someone. I am excited to live at home for a year and spend time with my family and my dog. My family is an important part of my life and I am excited to stay at home and not worry about housing for a year.

Third and final I am nervous about transferring. I am a very introverted person and dislike meeting new people. Transferring is kind of like graduating again. I am also a very anxious person and this situation is causing me to overthink everything. I am not someone to make friends easily and the fact that I have to meet new people all over is nerve-racking.

Overall, transferring is a very conflicting moment in my life since I am feeling all of these emotions. I am trying to be as positive as I can in this situation and know that all will work itself out somehow. If you are going through a similar situation please know that you are not the only one who is struggling with the fact of transferring. Many college students transfer and your path may be different than someone else’s, but it is still your path.