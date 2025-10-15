The Best Things About Fall!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is no longer the hot, 90-degree, short-sleeve beach time season. It’s finally fall!! Time really has flown by fast, and I for one can’t wait to get further into this fall season and explore all the activities with it. Fall has always been one of my favorite times of year. After the long, hot days of summer, something is refreshing about the crisp air and the smell of leaves in the wind. Everything starts to feel calm and cozy, like the whole world is slowing down just enough for us to enjoy it. You get to genuinely appreciate and cherish everything that’s around you with your family and friends. It’s time to talk about and explore all the amazing things about this season!

One of the very best things about fall is the changing leaves. There’s nothing like stepping outside and seeing the trees covered in fiery colors like reds, oranges, yellows, and browns. The scenery looks like something out of a painting. I love how every walk feels peaceful, and even the sound of leaves crunching under your feet adds to the fall magic. People drive out of town just to see the changing colors, and it’s easy to understand why; it’s nature showing off.

Then there’s the cooler weather, which makes everything feel comfortable. After months of heat, it’s finally time to pull out sweaters, jeans, boots, and scarves. Hoodie season officially begins! I love being able to wrap myself in a warm blanket, drink hot cocoa, and watch a movie while the air outside gets chilly. There’s just something about that cozy feeling that makes fall special.

Of course, you can’t talk about fall without mentioning pumpkin spice. Whether it’s pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or pumpkin spice lattes, it’s everywhere, and honestly, it’s fantastic. The smell alone feels like fall in a cup. Along with that come apples, apple picking, apple pie, caramel apples, and fresh apple cider. It’s the best time of year for all the sweet, warm, and spicy flavors that make you think of home.

Another reason I love fall is Halloween. It’s one of the most fun holidays of the year! You get to dress up, carve pumpkins, decorate the house, and eat candy. There’s a playful excitement that fills the air. Kids running around in costumes, spooky movies on TV, and neighborhoods glowing with jack-o’-lanterns. Whether you love scary stuff or enjoy the fun, Halloween always gives you something to look forward to.

After Halloween comes Thanksgiving, which brings families and friends together to share a meal and celebrate gratitude. It’s a time to slow down, appreciate what you have, and enjoy good food and good company. The smell of turkey and pie fills the house, and there’s a feeling of warmth that makes you forget the cold outside.

Fall also means football season, one of the best times of the year, when everyone can gather together and root for the same team, sharing the same excitement. Also, the experience of bonfires and harvest festivals, corn mazes, fairs, and farmers’ markets to celebrate the season and try new things. There’s music, food, laughter, and that perfect fall feeling in the air. Even just sitting by a fire, roasting marshmallows, and talking with friends can make a chilly night unforgettable.

Finally, there’s something special about the overall vibe of fall. It’s more than just a season, it’s a feeling. The days get shorter, the sunsets look softer, and everything feels peaceful. The mix of colors, scents, and sounds creates a calm that you can’t find any other time of year. Fall makes you want to slow down, reflect, and appreciate the little things.

In the end, fall is full of things to look forward to: beautiful colors, cozy weather, fun holidays, and delicious food. It’s a time that brings people together and reminds us how beautiful change can be. Every year, when the air turns crisp and the first leaves start to fall, I can’t help but smile. Fall isn’t just a season, it’s a mood, a memory, and a feeling of home. Fall has this unique way of slowing life down, making you appreciate the beauty around you and the people you share it with.