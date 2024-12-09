The Benefits Of Coconut Oil For Your Hair

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coconut oil is a super cool way to make your hair stylish and soft. When you use it in your hair, your hair will be super pretty for making wonderful memories with your friends during college in all the photos you take together!

Has your hair ever become damaged by washing it too much or with the wrong shampoo for your hair type? Coconut oil is wonderful at nourishing your hair so that it heals from this damage. Another way that coconut oil can be used to prevent your hair from being damaged is by you lathering it onto your hair 15 through 30 minutes before you clean your hair with shampoo.

Do you have a dry scalp? I hate having a dry scalp. When I had a dry scalp, I rubbed coconut oil into it, and it made my scalp feel soft. I do this about once a week because my hair is slightly curly, and some of it is a fuzzy and curly texture that can become dry. I have several hair textures which include, straight hair, wavy hair, big curls, tight curls, and fuzzy and extremely tight curls. Concentrating on your schoolwork with a dry scalp can be really annoying so having a soft scalp is something that could be beneficial for your success in college.

Also, do you like your hair to not have split ends? Coconut oil makes your hair stronger so it is less likely to create split ends.

Do you enjoy going out to parties during college or want to look nice for your friends or job? When you put coconut oil in your hair styling it in cool ways becomes a lot easier!

Would you like to know tips about how to apply coconut oil? One strategy is to put the oil in your hair is to only put it in at night, so your hair does not look greasy when you walk to class in the morning. Another amazing way is to ensure coconut oil provides you with the most benefits is to not use about a teaspoon of it in your hair and massage it all throughout your hair.

Your hair is going to look beautiful and feel great with the use of coconut oil! I hope you have an amazing stylish college experience.