This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something special about the first time you come home after being away at college. It’s the familiar drive down streets you’ve known your entire life, passing the same houses, restaurants, and school that once made up your entire world. It’s walking through the door and recognizing the same familiar smells, sounds, and faces. Yet, somehow, everything feels different. You’re home, but a part of you feels like a visitor. Holidays resemble this experience, but are more extreme. The same decorations are put up, the same meals are prepared, and the same stories are retold, creating the illusion that nothing has changed. Yet, what once felt ordinary feels temporary.

So why is this the case?

Two Versions.

Visiting home is like stepping back in time, as if the countless experiences you’ve had at college doesn’t change your home or the way your immediate family treats you. Yet, somehow, you aren’t the same person who left a few months ago. You’ve met people who changed your perspectives, discovered interests you never knew you had, and learned how to navigate freedom outside the familiar faces and places of your hometown. You’ve built a life outside the one you’ve always known, and yet, coming home has a funny way of reminding you of the person you used to be.

Suddenly, holidays mean being back in your childhood bedroom, seeing family, and falling into conversations that feel almost unchanged. Your parents might still ask where you’re going and when you’ll be home, your siblings might still annoy you in the same ways, and your hometown friends might still bring up stories from high school. It’s comforting but also a little strange.

Friends.

Other than family, Thanksgiving is often one of the first opportunities to see high school friends who are now scattered across different colleges. When making plans, you’ll realize how much everyone has changed, their different college experiences, new friend groups, relationships, and how you’re all growing in different directions. This can often bring a complicated mix of feelings, nostalgia, jealousy, love, homesickness, and a new understanding of old friendships.

With that being said, even with months going by without seeing someone, it doesn’t take long to fall right back into old dynamics.

Growing Up.

There’s something bittersweet about realizing your hometown will always be home, but it might not always feel like your entire world. Thanksgiving break is short, but it allows time to appreciate the little things you once took for granted.

Personally, I feel a large range of emotions. Oftentimes, I feel sad that life won’t ever go back to a comforting childhood, always surrounded by family. Yet, I also appreciate my newfound independence. Part of me might even miss the simplicity of high school, wishing holiday breaks were longer. Yet, I also feel excited to return to college.

The Bittersweet Beauty of Thanksgiving.

Maybe Thanksgiving break is a reminder that no matter how much you change, there will always be pieces of your old self that come along with you. Going home doesn’t mean going backward. If anything, it gives you the opportunity to recognize how far you’ve come. You can appreciate the comfort of the familiar while still being excited about everything waiting for you beyond it.

To me, that‘s what growing up really feels like: learning that home will always be a part of you, even as you begin to build a new one somewhere else.

So, as you sit around the Thanksgiving table this year, take a moment to appreciate the familiar faces, the conversations you’ve heard a hundred times, and the little traditions you might have once taken for granted. Because one day, you might find yourself missing these ordinary moments more than you ever expected.