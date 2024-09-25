‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 Is Out Now, And I’m Loving How Female Rage Is Depicted…

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tell Me Lies; the story that unravels the intimate drama that takes place from the beginning of college to early adulthood. If you’re looking for a show that showcases backstabbing, breakups, deception, adult life, sex lives, and of course lots of lies, this Hulu Series is a must-watch!

Based on the book of the same name, Tell Me Lies follows college freshman, Lucy Albright and her two best friends Bree and Pippa as they navigate college life together, but just as you may expect, things get messy; and quick. One thing they all share in common is the lies they keep.

However, as I am now binge-watching season two I can’t help but take notice of how the female characters are portrayed. Let’s just say the feminine rage is real this season and for good reasons.

Female rage, often referenced to as a woman’s expression of anger, typically seen in films and music, has become highly prevalent in Tell Me Lies. So If you’re expecting a show that features docile female characters sitting back and accepting the betrayal/backstabbing treatment…well you may want to pick another show, because Tell Me Lies, is packed with outspoken female characters, who aren’t afraid to openly express there are anger; and rightfully so.

I’ll be breaking down some of my favorite scenes from season two that feature female rage, why these scenes are so necessary to the plot, and of course how iconic they are!

Now full spoiler warning ahead!

Although I’m going to try and keep spoilers to a minimum for season two, I will be referencing pretty significant moments that you’re going to want to watch before reading this. You’ve been warned!

Lucy vs. Stephen (and his phone)

A prime example of female rage (and probably my favorite thus far) is at the end of episode one of season two when Lucy decides to pay her ex-boyfriend, Stephan a visit at his dorm. When Stephan opens his door Lucy wastes no time expressing how she feels, as she smashes his phone into the ground and delivers the incredible line “You’re right, I am still mad”… followed by her threatening to expose Stephans detrimental secret.

This scene is satisfying, to say the least, and given the way Stephan treated Lucy, the reaction is nothing less than warranted. In season one Lucy is seen falling head over heels for Stephan, but after a while, their relationship becomes destructive, and arguably the main cause is Stephan and his manipulative nature. Not only that, but let’s not forget how he staged Macy’s death and fled the scene, and then expected Lucy to keep that a secret (because that’s not insane or anything).

Season one seemed to emphasize Lucy losing herself and her Stephans relationship. Whereas now this scene shows Lucy has changed because of the way Stephan treated her, and this is later explored in episode four when she gets into a new relationship. Regardless Lucy is evidently more confident in her words and knows that she ultimately holds the power of knowing Stephans secret. A secret that could ruin him.

Oh and possibly the best part of the scene is that Stephan is left completely speechless.

I mean personally this scene had me cheering at the TV screen as Lucy finally says what most of us have been waiting to hear.

Pippa Calling Out Wrigley and His Team’s Torments

Another standout moment of female rage is in episode three of season two. In the scene, Pippa is walking through the dining hall alone, when her ex-boyfriend Wringley and his teammates, start tormenting her and laughing. Instead of Pippa ignoring it, she addresses them back, by giving them the same obnoxious energy. She starts with…“Hey! Hi. Oh my god, look, she talks back..” From there she absolutely rips into the team, and then looking Wringerly right in the eyes she comments.. “F*ck you, watching them mess with me this whole time and doing nothing…”

You’ll have to watch the scene for the full effect, but it’s perfect.

What I love about this scene is how Pippa’s demeanor gradually changes from speaking in a moderate but blunt tone to her voice increasingly getting louder and angrier. Not only that but despite being outnumbered, she shuts down their taunts and shows that “strength in numbers” doesn’t apply to her.

So are you surprised when I say that I’m a big fan of Tell Me Lies? Although female rage has become increasingly more popular in film, I think the Hulu series does an excellent job of portraying it. Instead of painting women as hysterical or out of line with their emotions, their anger is coherent with the mistreatment they face…

This is ultimately what makes season two of Tell Me Lies stand out to me amongst other films that showcase female rage because although the rage is prominent, it works to give the female characters agency, not to tear them down.