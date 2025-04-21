The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester is getting to a close in a few weeks and assignments are piling up, I can feel the finish line of the semester. Everyone is waiting for finals to be finished and for summer break to begin. Personally, I have been finding things to look forward to after I am done with classes to be more motivated to get through the approaching due dates. Two things I am excited for are my family trip to Tennessee and watching the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty with my best friend.

Since spring break, I have been in an extreme reading mood. I track my reading on GoodReads, and normally, I would have five to ten books done. I am currently reading my 20th book of the year. So, right now, the thing that I am looking forward to for the end of the semester is being able to read more. I plan to read books that are on my to-be-read list [TBR], but am most excited for the new releases. Three books are coming out during the summer that are my most anticipated of 2025, so here they are!

1. Rewind It Back by Liz Tomforde

The fifth and final book of the Windy City series by Liz Tomforde will be released on May 20th. The series is about different members of sports teams in Chicago. Rio, a character who normally serves as the comedic relief, and Hallie, the only girl Rio has ever loved, reconnect when she starts working on renovating his house. I adore this series and have loved reading about Rio’s humor. I am so excited to know his backstory and meet the person he fell in love with as a teenager.

2. Releasing 10 by Chloe Walsh

The Boys of Tommen series by Chloe Walsh is one of my favorite series I have ever read. The sixth book is about Hughie and Lizzie and will be released on May 27th. Throughout the first five books, we have seen their relationship but never got details about their beginning. However, this book will be about the start of Hughie and Lizzie, and later books will show their future. Later, Walsh plans to release more books about Lizzie and Hughie and other Tommen couples, so this book will just show the original relationship between them.

3. Love Arranged by Lauren Asher

The release date for the third book of the Lakefront Billionaires series by Lauren Asher is August 19th. The book is about Lorenzo and Lily. Lily is the sister of Dahlia, who was the female main character in book one, Love Redesigned. Lorenzo is the enemy of Dahlia’s boyfriend. He is running for mayor and needs to look more family-oriented, so they get into a fake relationship. I have read all of Lauren Asher’s books and am excited to read her next book. All of her previous series have been wonderful. One of my favorite tropes is fake-dating, and Asher’s previous fake-dating books have been wonderful. I am extremely excited to read another work of hers that will be amazing.

I hope you can take inspiration for your summer 2025 TBR lists. Even if you do not enjoy reading, making a bucket list of things you want to do during the summer can be helpful to keep your motivation through finals and the stress. Just take a moment and think of a few things you are excited for, even if it’s as small as sleeping in longer or as big as going on vacation in another country!