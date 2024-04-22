The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like to think my life can be smooth, like when I get a 100 on a test. But even the journey to get that 100 had bumps, like how you can walk on one part of a sidewalk that is smooth and then you feel your foot trudge over bumps, tripping but not falling. And if you do fall, you get back up again. You learn to walk over cobblestones, cracked, and uneven sidewalks with time. As you learn to walk over them, you also learn to run over these faults. All humans have faults. We are in constant self-reflection.

Procrastination makes me feel like I am walking slowly on a sidewalk that never ends, with bumps carved into it, that never ends, which is why I despise procrastinating. Immediately after I get assignments, I like to contemplate on how I can dance over the deepest bumps. I like my assignments to be thorough and thoughtful. I like to make sure each detail is composed in my assignments. However, I believe it is special to contemplate extensively about how to complete assignments and what details I should incorporate, and how I can create something powerful, like when curating arguments in essays.

So, as I walk on these various “sidewalks” I am learning that different paths take me in different directions, and different directions have different consequences, and every consequence teaches me a new lesson.

Here are my best strategies to help you hop over procrastination during the last stretches of the spring semester.

1. Pretend you are in your favorite place while studying or doing homework. Imagine the smells, the temperature, what surrounds you, and soak in all the positive emotions from this place.

2. Complete your homework in bits and pieces. So, if you have an assignment due on Friday and you get it on Monday, work on it for two hours each day. Another way you can do this, is to do your work for about 15 to 30 minutes, take a break for 10 minutes, and then do another assignment for 15 to 30 minutes, and then go back to the assignment you were doing before you started the second assignment.

3. Treat yourself to something special like a fun workout class or drink at Starbucks, for completing assignments or studying at the end of the day.

4. Write down in a planner each day a list of the assignments you need to do.

5. Listen to upbeat or relaxing music while doing your homework or studying.

I hope my suggestions to not procrastinate help you to strive in completing your homework, studying, and different tasks you need to complete!