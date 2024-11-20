Spotify Wrapped: Connection Through Music

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is Spotify WRAPPED?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual feature on the Spotify music streaming platform that provides users with a personalized summary of their listening habits from the past year. It showcases their most listened-to songs, artists, genres, total listening time, and more! Users can share their data on social media. Spotify Wrapped is rumored to come out in late November/early December this year!

College aged individuals have grown a strong liking for this specific streaming service. A lot of this has to do with Spotify Wrapped and it continues to grow in popularity. It had such a strong impact on listeners that other streaming platforms such as Apple Music have created their own version of a music “Year In Review.” What makes Spotify Wrapped so impactful to its users?

The Wrapped Experience

Spotify Wrapped is a social phenomenon and is used in social settings. It connects people together. When sharing individual results on social media, viewers tend to engage more than typical posts. This is due to the sense of connection when you listen to similar music or even the same artist. Users share their tastes with roommates, friends, and family, discussing their music habits, what is similar, what is different, any hot takes, etc. The experience of checking Spotify Wrapped results tends to bond individuals together based on common interest. It is more than just music, it is a fun moment of self-reflection and form of connection.

Example of an Individual’s Spotify Wrapped Results

Personal Reflection

Spotify Wrapped gives the user a unique perspective on how their year was spent. Music is used to cope, explore, and feel emotions. Therefore, taking a look at a year’s worth of music can tell a lot on how the year went for that individual. Everyone’s results look different, some listening to power ballads, screamo, or anything that helps them go through their day to day. This can help a user explore more than just their emotions, but their general music choices and how they have evolved over the years. Spotify Wrapped prompts users to take a deep dive into their interests, likes, emotions, and experiences. Music means a lot more to individuals than just to fill the quiet. It is a time to reflect, feel, and experience.

The Humor from results

We have all had a hidden favorite song or artist that we are too embarrassed to admit. Mine is Rainbow Connection that was featured on the Muppets Soundtrack. Others can include having a dishonorable top artist, genre of music that is not the most popular, guilty pleasure songs, etc. This is arguably the most fun part about Spotify Wrapped. Connection and trust is formed by viewing the embarrassing, surprising, or hilarious results that we inevitably end up with. Poking fun at your own and your friends’ cringe-worthy results results in great conversations that are full of laughter and trust.

Closure to the past year

As we close out the year and await the new year of 2025, let’s all take a moment to appreciate the exciting and sometimes questionable music choices that got us through another year of life. Whether you are blasting a prevalent artist like Billie Eilish or Charli XCX or blasting your guilty pleasures, your Spotify Wrapped is unique to you–just yourself and the life you live. Here is to the fastly approaching new year, fresh music, core memories, and to more hours spent listening to music.