Everybody has those few songs they are obsessed with. Whether it’s the lyrics, the rhythm, or the artist, music resonates deeply in our souls. However there is a difference between simply favorited or enjoyable songs, versus what you consider timeless and untouchable. For every music lover out there, they will have those few songs they can listen to repeatedly for years to come; some with specific reasons, some simply because you just enjoy it. Here is a look at a few songs I personally will love until the end of time, in no particular order of course.

Chiquitita by Abba

As an avid Mamma Mia fan and Abba listener, Chiquitita resonates with my younger self – who intertwined her heart and soul to this movie. It makes me feel more alive than I was prior to listening to it, and when it plays my world suddenly feels perfect for those five minutes and 26 seconds.

August by Taylor Swift

August is already a special month to me, as it is my birthday, so this song resonates with me for even deeper reasons than just the story told within it (and also because I am a huge Folklore fan). It overall feels like peace and love all at once when I listen to it.

Africa by Weezer

I immediately fell in love with the song the first time I heard it. To this day I will always be able to spot it out in a loud crowd of middle-aged tipsy music fans (speaking from experience).

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Although this is a very well-known song and is extremely popular, I am a huge Queen fan and know every word to this song and will stand by it forever. It’s a work of art by creative geniuses.

You’re So Vain by Carly Simon

No, my reasoning for liking this song is not surrounding the film, How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, I actually discovered it prior to ever watching that movie. This song I can play on repeat and it just makes me feel like such a girl.

Look At Us Now (Honeycomb) by Daisy Jones & the Six

This song is indeed from a tv show, however a fabulous tv show with exquisite music. I am in love with the whole album. It makes me feel like I am levitating, but this one will hands down get me blasting my speakers out.

Love is Embarrassing by Olivia Rodrigo

I am in love with Olivia Rodrigo’s music and personality so I would list all of her songs on here if I could but that would then be a boring list. This one however takes the cake at capturing that teenage angst, hatred for the world and I just relish in it.

Get Free by Lana Del Ray

I don’t feel real when listening to this song, I feel like an ethereal mythical creature living in the woods with fairies. You either get that or you don’t. Either way I am floating in the clouds when this is playing.

Good Days by SZA

This song will always be a top choice for a good vibe playlist. Between the lyrics to the music in the background, it truly emphasizes my very own ‘good days’.

Careless Whisper by George Micheal

I don’t care if I blend in with the wrong generation when this song comes on because I can seriously get down to it. I transform into my very own version of a 60 year old woman and dance like no one is watching. This song is so smooth and just rich in every way.

11. Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

This song makes me feel like I could run a five minute mile. It gives me such an adrenaline rush and feels like gold entering through my ears. Not much more to say other than that.

12. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift

This song is truly so amazing, I am glad it is ten minutes long. The beauty of the extended version is how it builds off of itself in each stanza and heightens the variation of emotions one gets just from listening to it. When you think you’re satisfied there’s still more being delivered and it does not disappoint.

13. Favorite Crime by Olivia Rodrigo

This is one of my favorites from her album, Sour, the emotion to it is just so raw and gets me deeply caught up in my feelings. It is so striking and will forever hold power over me.

14. Doomsday by Lizzy McAlpine

This song is top tier meltdown material. It feels like a breakdown waiting to happen but in the most intense yet necessary manner. I feel like I need to stop what I’m doing to truly give it its own moment.

15. Midnight Memories by One Direction

Listening to this transports me back to being a middle school aged girl screaming One Direction’s songs and being utterly obsessed with them. Those very reasons make me still have a solid connection with this song because it makes me feel youthful, unstoppable, and free. It’s a max volume windows down kind of song.

Although this list exceeds much further past what you have just read, you earned a pretty good idea now of what I consider to be timeless and irreplaceable music; songs that will always be found in my Spotify Wrapped. Perhaps this will get you thinking of your favorite all time songs. I highly suggest taking the time to form it into a playlist, because it will be a wickedly irresistible playlist added to your library.