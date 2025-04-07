Small Moments, Strong Bonds: Building College Friendships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first got to college, I had no idea what to expect regarding friendship. I was living off campus; therefore, I could not meet people within a dorm. The only girl I knew was someone I met during freshman orientation (who luckily decided to become one of my best friends). Throughout high school, I had one main best friend, but she now went to school 4 hours away, so I was left to fend for myself. I knew I would be okay, but I never imagined I would end up with such a close-knit group of girls that I call my best friends today. Despite living separately, having different class schedules, and all studying different majors, we still find ways to stay connected. I’ve come to discover that some of the best times spent with my friends are simple interactions that show we care for one another, despite not always being able to be together. College can be stressful and busy, and sometimes it feels like we need to do something large to stay connected to people; however, it is more important to find time to do small things with those who matter.

One of the things I value about my friendships is how easy it is to spend time with one another, even if it is just for a bit. We always make an effort to check in on each other, whether it’s hanging out on the quad between classes or making a phone call. Aside from quick check-ins, we try to make time at least once a week to do something we enjoy together. An activity we love to do together is baking! It’s so fun for us to pick a sweet treat to make, create it together while listening to music, and then eat it while watching a TV show. We also like to unwind and do homework together at the end of our days, chatting between assignments and relaxing with soft music in the background (one of my best friends will even come over just to practice her speeches).

Fitness is another way we like to stay connected to one another. Taking workout classes or going to the gym together is a great way to relieve stress and stay healthy while supporting each other. It’s a perfect way to stay active while catching up with one another. This can also tie in with joining clubs together! One of my friends and I are in the same fitness club, CHAARG. Being in the same club allows us to spend time with each other, meet new people, and rely on each other when stepping outside of our comfort zones.

It’s important to remember that you don’t always need to do something large to stay connected with your friends. Nights out or partaking in expensive activities aren’t necessary to feel close to someone. Instead, it’s the small moments like sitting silently while you both do something separately. For example, I’ll often sit on my friend’s couch and knit while she reads; although we may not be constantly talking, we are still spending time together, showing we care and enjoy each other’s company. It’s easy to feel like friendship needs grand gestures, but support and consideration are enough to make us feel connected.

Staying close to people in college isn’t about how often you see someone or what you do, it’s simply about being there for each other and showing up when needed most. Activities like partaking in the same club, sitting in the same room, or texting to see how they’re doing is enough to show you care. During the stressful times of college, friends who genuinely care make the journey feel much more manageable. I owe much of my happiness to my 9 best friends who make life so much more fun just through the little moments that make our friendship richer every day.