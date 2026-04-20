Slayyyter: WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Born Catherine Grace Garner, Slayyyter is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. She has been in the industry for a while now, but has recently released her first album with a major record label – RECORDS/Columbia Records. The release of this album, titled Wor$t Girl in America, has finally lifted her out of the indie bubble and has introduced her to the mainstream.

This past weekend, Slayyyter made her Coachella debut, performing WGIA for a live audience. She performed at 3pm, but with the number of people at her set and the energy, you would think she was a headliner at the main stage.

Like many artists, Slayyyter has been in the industry for a while now, but never managed to reach mainstream audiences until now. With this new album, Slayyyter reintroduced herself to the pop culture world and created a specific sound and image unique to her. Almost exactly the same way that Charli xcx rebirthed her career with Brat, Wor$t Girl in America has brought Slayyyter international recognition. After listening to the album on repeat since its release, I can personally say that it deserves the hype and international recognition.

Chaotic, messy, loud and raunchy are all words that can describe this album, but it works. Slayyyter shies away from a conventional pop production and leans into “club antagonism,” as well as odes to Y2K club anthems. Songs like “CRANK” and “YES GODDD” really embody the chaotic nature of this project, however they are some of the most well received songs on the album. “CRANK” has been trending on social media ever since its October 2025 release. In juxtaposition to the loud and in your face songs, WOR$T GIRL also gets deep. “GAS STATION” presents as a breakup story, Slayyyter has revealed although it started out as a song about an ex boyfriend, it eventually turned into a song about her estranged father. She has also acknowledged that a lot of the album sounds like it’s about romantic love, but that she encourages people to interpret their own meanings.

Another unique aspect of the album is the outfits she wears in the music videos and in other promotional content. She even made her own performance outfits the week before her Coachella debut, “I like being very hands on with my costume design—every time I make my own outfit, it just feels comfortable,” says Slayyyter. Her signature look is inspired by her Missouri Midwestern roots and iconic Y2K looks, and at Coachella, she wore a “wor$t girl at Coachella” hat.

Pitchfork gave the album an 8.2, and it has also been positively received by the public on social media and other music publications. Multiple songs from the album are trending on social media and have become daily repeats for myself. It’s safe to say that Slayyyter may be following the same path as Charli xcx, and won’t be leaving the spotlight anytime soon.