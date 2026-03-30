Santorini’s Biggest Problem: Overtourism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Visiting Santorini, or any Greek island for that matter, has been at the top of my bucket list for as long as I can remember. From the architecture to the history, I’ve been so incredibly fascinated by this not-so-hidden gem. We stayed at a hotel called the White Concept Caves and got the authentic cave-living experience that originated centuries ago. The caves were inexpensive and offered natural insulation, staying warm in the winter and cool in the summer, as well as protecting dwellers against harsh conditions. Back then, they symbolized poverty, but now they have been transformed into luxury hotels. These values and biases continue to change with the times.

During the trip, we did a bus tour around the island with stops in Pyrgos, Emporio, the Black Beach, and Oía. Our very lovely tour guide told us we came to visit during a good time of year because usually she does tours for about 50 people at a time, and in our group, there were about 15. Another surprising fact we learned from her was that 2-3 million tourists visit in the summer months, creating a heaping amount of congestion in the streets of Santorini. The population is about 15,500-22,000, and for reference, West Chester has a population of around 20,750. These numbers really got me thinking about the ethics of tourism, and how this industry is affecting Santorini, good and bad.

On the plus side, tourism has transformed the economy for the locals. Smaller businesses have the means to keep flourishing because of tourists’ business, which is great for both parties. It is also great for maintaining the island’s beautiful infrastructure and overall landscape. During our stay, we noticed a lot of construction and masonry happening all over, and we realized this was all to make sure things were finished up and polished in time for the busy season.

On the other hand, tourism has greatly impacted the quality of the experience. Like I previously mentioned, we visited at a great time because the island was actually walkable and accessible. Coming in the summer sounds like a nightmare. In addition to this, the ever-growing need for Airbnbs and hotels has made it even more difficult for locals to continue to live there. There is a higher demand for apartments and houses, so the prices have skyrocketed immensely. Agriculture, too, has suffered from the increasing demand for housing.

It’s usually impossible to get a good shot in this specific spot in Oía without someone photobombing, but we had all the time in the world due to the lack of tourists in March.

Learning about all of these facts honestly broke my heart. Being a tourist really all boils down to manners. As most children learn at a young age, you should respect someone else’s space, leave it how you found it, and treat others how you’d want to be treated. These fundamentals adapt in every environment you find yourself in, and they should never be forgotten. Greece is a paradise on Earth, and like all countries that have their share of problems with overtourism, it shouldn’t face this kind of exploitation. Travel with care.