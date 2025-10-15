Redefining The Runway: Paris Fashion Week 2025 The Hottest Trends and The Biggest Impact

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This season in Paris, the runways told a different kind of story, one not about perfection, but about presence. The world’s biggest fashion houses are no longer chasing a single body ideal. Instead, they’re rewriting what luxury looks like, one inclusive silhouette at a time. But not only are these fashion houses including everybody, but different styles are taking the media by storm, and new trends are already booming on social media. Let’s look at this year’s biggest moments from PFW 2025, what trends are expected to spike in these colder seasons, as well as how exactly these fashion houses include everyone.

Top designers like Chanel, Balmain, and Dior have begun to move beyond sample-size standards, tailoring collections to embrace fuller figures and natural forms. Structured jackets now contour curves instead of hiding them, while soft draping and stretch-infused fabrics allow couture to breathe and move with real bodies. The shift is subtle, yet revolutionary garments built to fit women, not the other way around.

Inclusivity was more than a talking point this year; it was artistry in motion. Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee, and a wave of new models brought powerful representation to the Paris catwalks, reminding audiences that confidence and individuality are the true hallmarks of beauty. Campaigns and collections alike reflect a growing cultural truth: fashion is the strongest when everyone sees themselves in it. Paris Fashion Week 2025 made one message clear: the “perfect body” isn’t measured in inches or ideals. It’s measured in authenticity, artistry, and the courage to take up space.

Body inclusivity wasn’t the only thing hot on the runway this season. Sheer fabrics added ethereal movement to structured silhouettes, balancing strength with grace. Meanwhile, animal prints, especially snake and leopard, slithered across collections from Balmain to Saint Laurent, setting off an untamed energy for the season. The color story leaned toward warm earth tones, utilizing shades like deep chocolate, amber, and caramel, creating a grounded yet luxurious palette.

As temperatures drop, these color palettes and textures are expected to evolve into wearable, cozy sophistication. Many influencers and artists are anticipating faux fur and quilted textures to dominate outerwear, alongside buttery leathers and structured trenches that flatter all shapes. Layering will take center stage. Let’s think about sheer fabric over knit skirts over trousers, and tailored coats cinched with bold belts. Jewel tones like emerald, plum, and deep burgundy are also poised to make a comeback, injecting richness into winter wardrobes along with the warm earth tones seen on the runway this season.

If Paris taught us anything this season, it’s that fashion’s future lies in the balance of strength and softness, nostalgia and innovation, statement and subtlety, all woven seamlessly into the fabric of self-expression. Whether it’s trying out a new hairdo, a new color palette, or a new wardrobe entirely, we are so excited to see what the girlies in the industry are wearing this season!