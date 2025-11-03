Recipe For The Perfect Autumn Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On this crisp Monday morning, as I am on my way to class, I have the realization that fall is finally here. And not in the sense that the fall solstice passed or that October began. It actually feels like fall. The leaves are changing, trees are becoming bare, there’s a coolness in the air; let me repeat, fall is here. I don’t need to pretend anymore by lighting my candles and watching a Halloween movie inside my apartment, because the real in-person feelings have arrived. Now I can properly dress in my warm toned colors, and sip my hot drinks without it feeling fake. I can bundle up in my layers and still enjoy the crisp breeze. I can officially dive into my lists of my favorite fall uses and ways I will cherish the season.

Movies

I prepared a fall movie watchlist that I was hesitant to begin until the outdoor energy matched the films. Now that the autumn vibes are present in real life, I can properly resonate with them. Classic fall movies for me will consistently include the Twilight Saga and Hocus Pocus. However, my list also offers some of the most popular autumn-themed rom-coms: When Harry Met Sally, You’ve Got Mail, and Practical Magic. Then, of course, a spookier touch in the film category, including Coraline, Scream, The Witches of Eastwick, and Death Becomes Her. I’m ready for cozy film watching to fill up my autumn nights.

Foods

Moving further into my list, the foods I will be enjoying are equally as essential to achieving immaculate fall feels. Maximizing all seasonal things is my strong suit. What better way to match the energy of the fall spirit than by eating flavors that align to the autumn magic? You will definitely catch me consuming Trader Joe’s seasonal items such as their Maple Brown Butter Almonds, Pumpkin Spiced Pretzels, and their Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. I love Trader Joe’s on a regular day but their seasonal collection always holds my attention. I wash it all down with my usual order of apple cider chai, s’mores cold brew, or a matcha latte with brown sugar syrup. Of course, a sweet treat is essential at this time of year and my favorites are apple cider donuts, Pillsbury cookies, and a homemade apple crisp.

Fashion

Whether you accept it or not, the air is cooler and warmer layers of clothing are necessary. Why be consumed by coldness and not just take advantage of it? Pull out all those cozy layers from hibernation, reach for warm-toned colors from the back of your closet, and allow yourself to embrace the weather. This season you will likely see me in my doc marten boots, leather jackets, and my loafers with frilly socks. To combat the chilly weather I will be wearing plenty of sweaters and layers of scarves. To seal the entire look, I am of course using plenty of seasonal beauty products as well. My favorites for fall include pumpkin body butter, cozy scented perfumes, berry lip colors, and of course warm-toned nail polish. Speaking of colors, I am obsessed with pops of red in my outfits and the plum color we are starting to see everywhere.

Music

After I perfected my fall palette, both visually and nutritionally, I must also match the vibes in my musical atmosphere. Curating the perfect fall playlist is essential to maximizing the season’s greatness. My current song rotations will include:

“Dreams” by The Cranberries

“Wasteland, Baby!” by Hozier

“Cinnamon Girl” by Lana Del Rey

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer

“Bloom” by The Paper Kites

“‘tis the damn season” by Taylor Swift

“Beige” by York Lore

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

“All Too Well” by Taylor Swift

Others

As well-versed as we feel in the autumn enchantment, we are not done with fulfilling our lives in all matters related to fall. Other ways I will be enjoying this season are: lighting my fall scented candles, baking all variations of apple and pumpkin, topping cinnamon on everything, apple picking at the orchard, and reading spooky books. My reading list for the season includes “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins, “The Secret History” by Donna Tartt, and “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley.

Holiday Love

Another perfect addition of joy to this season is due to my thorough enjoyment of Halloween and Thanksgiving. Halloween is the time to channel an alter ego, or embody an inventive character. I love the innovative and niche costumes we see between all ages. Our artistic abilities thrive as our imaginative sides are exhibited through this holiday. I relish in the original ideas I see during this time. I admire all the creativity we release during this holiday. Thanksgiving is a comforting holiday to me, in the sense of bringing loved ones together. It is the perfect embodiment of quality time and expressing gratitude. I value the sentiment of gathering over a meal in a space filled with love.

Nostalgia

The season of fall is a timeless matter of celebration, unlimited to all ages. However, I can’t help to reminisce on all the ways fall felt different in my youth. Trick or treating, Halloween take-overs on Disney Channel, and celebrations in school. Although we can’t relieve these times to their full potential, it is important to remember age is only a number. We can still find ways to feed our inner child with similar celebrations done in our childhoods.

Make a candy salad! Gather friends, classmates, or even just yourself to create one giant mixture of different candies. This will remind you of the once exciting hunt for candy from our past Halloweens. We may not be going door-to-door to collect it, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy it. Instead, we can stay warm indoors and make a candy salad in the comfort of our own home.

Re-watch old Halloween specials! Utilize those old episodes aired when we were children and watch them now! It will remind you of the simplicity of coming home from school to watch Monstober on Disney Channel.

Celebrate the season in your own ways! Whether you do this by attending/planning themed club meetings on your campus, hosting a party/small event with your friends, or doing something fun for yourself! Although this won’t be the same as a classroom party in our youthful days, it still should offer some fulfillment in the realm of celebrating the fall/Halloween season.

Conclusion

These lists could go on infinitely, but my point is that this time of year is when I thrive in coziness and warmth. Catch me in the park, your local Trader Joe’s, a bookstore, and downtown cafes all season long. Once that first crisp gust of air blows past me, I am filled with the most exhilarating wave of satisfaction. I hope my list can offer some additions to yours, you get to try something new this season, and your serotonin is almost as boosted as mine.