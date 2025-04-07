Reading Into Spring: My Top Books To Read This Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When most people think of spring the first things that come to mind are fresh flowers, thunderstorms, and pollen. However, at the beginning of spring, my first thought involves the long list of books I’ve been dying to read but conveniently forgot about over winter break. Even though I usually stick to romance books in the spring, this year I’ve decided to broaden my spring TBR (to-be-read list). Here are just a few books I’m planning on reading that I recommend based on the synopsis and friends’ reviews:

The song of achilles by madeline miller Song of Achilles has been on my list to read for the past few years and this spring I’m determined to read it fully. The novel is a retelling of Achilles and Patroclus’s story, except this time it’s told from Patroclus’s perspective. The story takes place during the Trojan War and seems to emphasize the connection between Achilles and Patroclus. Their relationship is distinctly queer-coded in the original Greek text but in Miller’s retelling, they are very much in a queer relationship. This book is perfect for any Greek mythology buff who also loves a little romance. Sunrise on Reaping by Suzanne Collins For those who grew up reading The Hunger Games, this new book by Suzanne Collins has been a long time coming. Sunrise on the Reaping is Haymitch’s story of his time in the Hunger Games and the trials that shaped him into the man who would become Katniss Everdeen’s mentor. From the spoiler-free reviews I’ve seen about this book, anyone who reads it is bound to leave heartbroken. As a dystopian genre lover, I cannot wait to pick up this book and relive my 2013 Hunger Games era. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry For any rom-com lover not living under a rock, Emily Henry might be a very familiar name. Henry has written countless incredible novels including my favorite, Book Lovers. People We Meet on Vacation revolves around best friends, Alex and Poppy, who always take a summer trip together. After a falling out, they decide to have one last vacation to fix their relationship. Since it’s an Emily Henry novel I can only assume the plot is full of funny one-liners, romantic moments to make you swoon, and maybe a dash of angst for fun. This novel made my list since it’s being made into a movie starring Emily Bader and Tom Blythe. According to early screenings, this movie is bringing 2000s rom-coms back into style. My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh My Year of Rest and Relaxation has been recommended to me by countless people, all of whom call it a necessary book to read in your 20s. The story revolves around a recent Columbia graduate who lives in Manhattan in 2000. The protagonist uses many methods as a way to cope with the feeling of being alienated in this world and as a way to deal with the many pressures placed on the shoulders of women. Though this isn’t a book I would normally choose for myself, the reviews alone are tempting enough for me to try it. First-Time Caller by B.K. Borison For anyone who loves the movie, Sleepless in Seattle, First-Time Caller is the perfect book for you. The novel revolves around the skeptical radio host of a romance hotline and a single mother whose daughter calls into the show asking for dating advice regarding her mom. First-Time Caller seems like the perfect rom-com palate cleanser after reading books that might contain more serious content. One trope highlighted in the novel is ‘forced proximity’ which is bound to lead to a fiery romance.

Although the smell of fresh rain after a thunderstorm does contribute to beautiful spring days, nothing beats sitting outside on the grass with a good book. Most of these books may not seem related to spring, they all tell stories of love, rebirth, or finding oneself. Spring is about growing into your full potential, and reading these books may nudge the process along.