The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

As the semester is quickly coming to an end, projects are piling up. Next thing you know, you’re cramming for exams, stressing about what is due when, and struggling to take some time away from studying to take care of yourself. Self care is just as important as doing well on finals. It’s pretty typical to feel overwhelmed and be hard on yourself. Being easy on yourself and mind is imperative, especially during this time of the year. Being in college is hard! Here are some ways to take time for yourself during finals.

plan ahead

First and foremost, plan ahead for finals. Planning ahead doesn’t just mean to study, but to also build in time in your hectic schedule for you to relax. Often when college students are studying or doing homework, they get so caught up in the moment. Therefore, before the hectic week starts, plan out when you are going to study, see friends/family if possible, and just relax. Personally, I like to plan my week out on sundays. This way, I know exactly what homework I am doing on what days. Not only this, but I purposefully build in lighter homework days so I can spend time with my roommates and friends. On days I only have 1 or 2 classes, I try to get as much work done as possible and start doing work I planned out for the next day. You can easily take time for yourself by creating a schedule and following it.

journaling

Starting each day on a good note by doing something nice for yourself. Even by writing down something you’re grateful for, it can help clear your mind of all the craziness going on in life. Taking just a few moments to forget about everything going on can significantly reduce stress. Not only this, but journaling can help you be more emotionally aware of yourself. If you’re able to recognize your stress during this crazy time of the semester, you’re going to be able to cope with these emotions better. Don’t push your feelings aside- you’ll only be more overwhelmed. Journaling is a great way to start the day and recognize what you’re feeling.

self-care

After planning ahead for when to take time for yourself, there are many things you can do to relax. Personally, I like to destress by doing something that completely takes my mind off school or whatever is going on. Whether this is hanging out with my roommates, watching a funny movie, or FaceTiming my family;I take time out of my day to do something that makes me feel good. You can also take care of yourself by getting enough sleep, knowing your limits, eating well, and moving your body. When finals stroll around, sometimes we get so caught up we are stuck in our room the entire day. Make sure to take breaks, get up and walk around, fuel yourself, and eventually, go to bed. Take care of yourself during these stressful times!

It is so important to take care of yourself and your mind at the end of the semester! By planning ahead, journaling to recognize your emotions, and doing something nice for yourself, finals week is definitely going to be easier! This is the last push of the semester, you got this!