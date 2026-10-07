Popular Book-Tok Books That Are Actually Worth Reading

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So many books have gotten their opportunity to shine in the public view all over social media platforms. With the rise of popularity in BookTok reads, there are so many opinions and ratings on different series. But you might be wondering, wait…what books are actually worth reading? Well, that’s what I’m about to tell you, as an experienced and expert reader. So sit back, pull up a comfy chair, and enjoy!

Powerless by Lauren Roberts:

My rating : ♾️/10

A little run-down: Enemies to lovers, crazy tension, she’s powerless, he’s hot, fighting to the death, special powers, crazy ending. Female Main Character: Payden Gray. Male Main Character: Kai Azer.

I will die on this hill. I cannot emphasize enough how much this book truly means to me. Powerless is genuinely my favorite book series ever. I could not put this series down at all and ended up sobbing after each book (mainly because I’m a deeply emotional person, but that’s okay). It had the PERFECT amount of enemies to lovers tension and the spacing was exactly what I loved. I was truly hooked from beginning to end and immediately started the next book. The amount of times I’ve screamed, giggled, and kicked my feet through this book needs to be studied.

If you love a dystopian fantasy with a super hot and attractive male main character, then you’re going to be as obsessed as I am.

And can I just take a minute to say, Kai Azer is absolutely, without a doubt, the best book boyfriend ever created. Mind you, he’s 6’4, like hello. If this man actually existed, I’d need CPR to bring me back to life. Someone contain me.

Need I say more.

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber:

My rating: 8/10

A little run down: Fairytale vibes, magic, spells, potions, curses, enemies to lovers. Female Main Character: Evangeline Fox. Male Main Character: Jacks.

This is my most recent read, and I’m currently on the third book now. One word to describe my reaction: wow. The first book really dives straight into it, which I loved. There wasn’t any boring background that you just had to read through to get to the good stuff. No. This got straight to the point and got stuff done. But once again, this is an enemies to lovers trope. Can we see a recurring theme here? We truly get the enemies vibe which is the main focus in this book, and the lovers come later on in the other books which gives it good spacing.

There’s one scene in particular that I’d love to touch on: there is a vampire scene, and it had me in absolute SHAMBLES. I was not okay, it was actually a masterpiece. I’m unwell.

And let me just comment on how distraught I was after reading the ending to the second book. I’m at a loss of words.

The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes:

My rating: 9.5/10

A little run down: Mystery, money, riddles, and love triangles. Female Main Character: Avery Grambs. Male Main Characters: Grayson and Jameson Hawthorne

This book was filled with so much mystery and suspense, I was literally on the edge of my seat the entire time. I loved all the brothers, but Grayson had my heart. I was hooked from the very beginning and couldn’t put this book down. When I read this, I had zero free time, but all I could do was keep thinking about it for the entire week. I finished it in less than 5 days, which I feel speaks for itself. The puzzles and clues were giving Knives Out and I was all here for it.

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi:

My rating: 10/10

A little run down: A dystopian world, her touch is lethal, enemies to lovers. Female Main Character: Juliette Ferrars. Male Main Characters: Aaron Warner and Adam Kent.

Okay, this was my first romance read, and I’m so thankful it was. Aaron Warner and his iconic line, (if you know you know), had sophomore high school year me in a craze. It’s really a wonderful dystopian romance that has you immediately hooked from the first line. And the banter was so well written. It’s insanely easy to fall in love with these characters. And Aaron Warner is literally such an amazing character. Let’s be honest, yes, I did read this book to see what the hype was about him and let’s just say, I get it. I was not disappointed.

A Good Girls Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson:

My rating: 20 million/10

A little run down: Murder, mystery, high school, lies, danger. Female Main Character: Pip Fitz-Amobi. Male Main Character: Ravi Singh.

This entire series is quite literally the best thing to ever exist on planet earth. It was so perfectly spaced and had you guessing the entire time. There was never a dull plot point and I genuinely could not guess the twist. Dare I say the third book, As Good As Dead, is better than the first.

The fact that the covers of the books actually mean something is wild to me (those who get it get it). The string on the first book represents her solving the Andy Bell case. The headphones on the second represent her starting her podcast. And the duct tape on the third…well, I guess you’re going to have to read it to find out. Holly Jackson knew exactly what she was doing writing this masterpiece of literature.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace :

My rating: 8.5/10

A little run down: She’s an ice skater, he’s a hockey player, and it’s enemies to lovers, what more can I say. Female Main Character: Anastasia Allen. Male Main Character: Nate Hawkins

Embarrassingly, I did enjoy this book. This is the only book that’s not in a series in this list, but I felt it was a needed addition. This book has single handedly been all over BookTok for the longest time ever, so I thought you should hear my comments and concerns. The scenes were crazy, and I honestly did not know what I was getting myself into. But with that being said, I did devour it in 3 days, so yes, I’d read it if you’re into that.

Knowing what you know now, you should be all set to dive into these fantastic reads! There truly is a reason these books have gained such popularity, and by having the opportunity to actually read these pieces, I 100% see all the hype. So now it’s time to officially sit back, pick up one of these perfect reads, and truly dive into these wonderful worlds. And of course, enjoy!