Pigeons And Planes: My New Outlet For Music Discovery

We were all affected by the TikTok ban in more ways than one. Some of us were going to miss doom scrolling and wondered if they were ever going to laugh again, some were going to miss the smidge of hope that they could blow up overnight. Each time I hovered my finger over the app, up came another attribute I was going to miss. But me? I was heavily reliant on TikTok for my music taste. I felt my personality unraveling in front of my eyes as more and more friends texted me the app was shut down.

I had my sort of ‘music revolution’ when I was in my freshman year of high school. I finally developed a real taste for music and found music I loved. I discovered new artists and genuinely enjoyed what played from my earbuds. What was also happening in my freshman year was the rise of TikTok. Consequently, I found myself saving hundreds of songs to add to my next monthly playlist, all thanks to the help of my peers on TikTok.

So on that fateful day in January, I felt gutted (which warrants a separate conversation about why this is inherently pathetic). I was simply at a loss for where I was going to find new music. Of course, I knew there were other options, such as recommendations from my friends, and other music apps I had downloaded, but TikTok music recommendations had effectively set up shop inside my brain and had me relying on what was trending as a crutch.

Despite the app’s quick return, I still felt a hole in my brain – I was relying on a surreal digital shortcut to find some of the songs that soundtracked my life. I didn’t want to rely on TikTok, but where could I turn? Enter, Pigeons and Planes.

Pigeons and Planes, or as I better know it, Pigs and Plans, is a music publication neatly tucked away on Complex’s website. They provide music news, recommendations, new releases, and random pop culture references. To this day, I can’t recall the moment I discovered the Instagram account, I like to think they snuck their way into my feed.

My biggest resource in this time of turmoil (TikTok Irish goodbye-ing out of my life) has been their new releases playlist.

“Updated constantly, with an emphasis on music discovery. All hand-picked by the staff at P&P.” – Pigeons and Planes via Spotify.

I find big artists, I find small artists, I find brand new releases here. With a variety of genres, there is simply something for everyone. Outside of this playlist, they also have personal recommendations from their staff members, and their Instagram page always weaves a new song to put on as I do my daily scroll.

I have Pigs and Plans to thank for passing along Mk.gee, Doechii (before she blew up), and Panchiko.

I can’t praise them anymore without making this article look like an advertisement. So, Pigs and Plans. Follow their Instagram to get a dose of music history, new music, and small artists. And if that’s not enough, stop using TikTok as your crutch for your next favorite song. Ask a friend their favorite song. What are your parents listening to? Your professors? Your friend from high school you want to talk to but can’t find an excuse to reach out? Step outside your comfort zone, and you’ll find a new song to soundtrack your life.