New Summer, Hotter Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

If I’m being honest, I’ve been over this semester since week two. And now that there’s literally a week left until finals (somebody please pray for me) all I can think about is what I want this summer to be, what I need it to give. Like I need summer 2025 to be Kehlani blasting out of my boyfriend’s car with the windows down, going to the movie theatres every weekend, coming back from the toe salon every 7-8 business days, maybe even some camping? Okay maybe more like glamping esque but whatever! My point is, this summer has got to be full of life and love. It’s the first summer I’m going into that I actually feel young and turnt, LOL. I want to be outside till two am with my friends, hiking a literal mountain and feeling crazy one with Mother Earth, going out to dinner and ordering three giant margaritas the size of my head! I’m 21, lowkey a little bit of a grown woman, and this summer I’m feeling so ready to really say yolo. Because girl, like…#yolo.

Summer 2025 feels like it’s going to be a really transformational one for me, maybe like some kind of rebirth. This year as a whole has really tried me if I’m being honest, like no shade to the universe, but literally why…why did you do all that? I’m entering a completely new era of my womanhood, one where I feel more confident in pushing myself and trying new things. I’m really excited to see what that’s going to look like. There is no truer mantra than look good feel good, it’s one I vehemently live by. If you catch me on a day where I feel like I’m die for on a sword type of bad, when I’m literally giving princess baby fairy angel…yeah don’t even try and say nothing to me because I genuinely won’t hear you. Like if you don’t gotta stop to blow yourself a kiss in the mirror, you really not a baddie, sorry.

Because I’m so heavy on trying to manifest the best summer ever right now, I’ve been on Pinterest like crazy. My bedtime ritual has been plugging in my headphones and just scrolling for a cute little thirty minutes. It’s a bunch of gold hoops and giant bangles, french tip acrylic sets with a lil matching pedi, the prettiest beaded tops ever with hair all the way down to my butt…are you seeing the vision? Basically desi princess core. And, YES, I bought lash clusters off of TikTok shop, I’m not playing around.

The world is highkey my oyster. Like hello, the universe wants me to be happy and succeed…even though she definitely played with me a little bit this year, like hold on I didn’t forget. While this past year has definitely put me through it, it’s helped clear a lot of negative from my life. I’m a completely different woman than I was at the start of fall semester, and while I may not always understand why the universe does the things she does, I’ve just gotta trust in the fact she’s got another ten blessings waiting for me If I can just make it through. There’s an abundance of everything love and light coming my way and I know that this summer is going to be exactly that. Now will somebody go ahead and play passionfruit because it’s 80 degrees and girl I got a pair of chunky flip flops on while I’m writing this, MAMAS IT’S SUMMER.