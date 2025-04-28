The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter.

Ever since I was in kindergarten, I have always wanted to travel the world. In high school, I wanted to do exchange programs, though with nervous parents, I never got the chance. Growing up, my dad was always traveling. When I was around six, he went to Spain to complete a month-long hike. I always wanted to do something like that. As someone who was born and raised in Canada, I do get to travel there whenever I have time; however, I am looking forward to the day that I get to leave North America. With that being said, here are my dream destinations.

Italy

As a huge fan of Italian food, there was zero chance that Italy wouldn’t be on this list. While things like the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa are beautiful attractions, the thing that catches my eye the most is the gorgeous beaches. Going to the beach is my favorite thing to do in the summer, even though where I’m from, the water is always somewhat cold. With the average temperature being 73 degrees Fahrenheit during the Italian Summers, I believe that it would be a life-changing beach trip.

The Netherlands

Something about the tulip farms keeps me wanting to visit the Netherlands. The tulips there are such a big attraction that it is now referred to as “the land of the tulips”. The Netherlands also has stunning scenery and landscapes that you can just look at for hours. Along with the gorgeous natural attractions, things like the Van Gogh Museum are just as exciting. As someone who loves artwork, the Van Gogh Museum would be a must for me if I were to go to the Netherlands.

Brazil

Although we all know Brazil for events like Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, there is so much more to Brazil than its festivals. Don’t get me wrong, going to Carnival is definitely a goal of mine, I also dream of visiting their beaches and other attractions. Again, I love the beach, so going there first is obvious. They also have remarkable mountains with famous monuments like the Christ the Redeemer statue. Overall, Brazil has so many interesting things to see, making it one of my dream places to visit.

Australia

When I was in elementary school, my dream job was to be a marine biologist. I always had a deep fascination for the ocean. My favorite ocean organism has always been coral reefs. With that being said, everyone knows how Australia has the largest coral reef, the Great Barrier Reef. I have always wanted to experience the reef first-hand, and if I ever get the chance to visit, I know my younger self would be overjoyed.