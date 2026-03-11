My 2026 Reading Challenge

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a reader. I love reading. Anyone who knows me will tell you that…but I haven’t always been like this. My first few years of high school, I kinda just screwed off reading. This was weird because my 6th grade self wouldn’t put a Harry Potter book down unless it was ripped from her hands with force. I guess you could say I was in a ‘reading slump’ for maybe 3 years. Eventually, I fell back into that 6th grade girl. Now at 22, I am her again, but with a better understanding of what I’m reading, and a more intense love for it. Like many high schoolers, I wasn’t always incredibly into the books we read in school. I understood why we were reading a specific book, but I never thought too hard about it at all. So here comes my challenge. This year, I am challenging myself to re-read at least 3 books I read in high school.

In schools across America, many high schoolers read the same books. Some books may differ depending on region—for example, Southern states may implement books with Southern culture and history. Another example (sad, but true) is book bans. This is changing the types of books read in high schools now. But for the most part, there are about a dozen books that are staples in high school curricula. It’s something that brings high schoolers together, saying, “Oh, hey! I read that, too (even if I didn’t like it).”

No matter if you love reading, don’t mind it, or absolutely despise it—I will bet you that you’ll find another human who has read the same book as you. Maybe you disagree or agree on something, bond over a shared love (or hate) of the book, or even “Uhhh, I actually don’t remember much except the title.” It might sound silly, but it’s true: books bring people together. And in this case scenario, it brings generations together. I read some of the same books in high school that my grandmothers did. That is simply awesome to me.

Starting off strong (and sad), I recently re-read Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck. I remember being shocked at the ending and having a tinge of sadness. When I re-read it, I absolutely consumed this small book in a day, realizing what a masterpiece this book is. This is what really sparked my reading challenge. What a difference 6 years can make in the way you view a book! So…what is on my list for the rest of the year?

1984 by george orwell

Now, I enjoyed this book in high school. I’ve written about it as a staple book in the Dystopian genre. But have I picked it up since then? No… so knowing what I already know about this fantastic and highly relevant book, I know it’s time for a re-read.

Song of solomon by toni morrison

Toni Morrison was a fantastic writer. I read Beloved for a college class last year, and I find Morrison’s writing influential and beautiful. I remember Song of Solomon was a book that I didn’t understand as much as I wanted the first time around. I’m going into it knowing round 2 will be better!

fahrenheit 451 by ray bradbury

Yes, this is the book about burning books. I read this in my freshman year of high school. With our world the way it is now, specifically looking at book bans, this re-read would be quite fitting. I need a huge refresh on this book, as it’s been so long.

the metamorphosis by franz kafka

My reaction to reading this book the first time around was “WTF” and then eventually “Wait, that’s sad.” This is not just about some guy turning into a cockroach. There’s more, and I know it. I just have to unravel it all again.

the odyssey by homer

To be fair, this was one of my summer reading books. Did I read it? Yes. All of it? No. It scared me at first, with it being such an old and upper-level book. I love Greek Mythology, and realize I know more about it than I thought I did. So I’m ready to give it my second go!

To my book lovers out there, I challenge you to 1 high school re-read this year! There is a high chance you’ll discover new meaning—and that’s something we all love.