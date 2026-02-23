Monsters Never Die: Gothic Literature’s Comeback

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For centuries, the world has been graced (and haunted) by Gothic literature. The exploration of monsters, the macabre, fear, anxiety, love, and death—this genre has always attracted readers and watchers. While Gothic literature has been around since the dawn of time (just kidding, but 1764 to be precise…), pop culture has seen a rise in popularity with these books, and new film adaptations pairing with them! So…what exactly is Gothic literature, and why is it making a comeback?

What is gothic literature?

Gothic literature is a genre that consists of horror, death, romance (sometimes), supernatural, suspense, the evocation of fear, and more. To sum it up in simple words—all things dark and eerie. The atmosphere and setting take on a dark tone and mood, often set in medieval castles, desolate landscapes, or haunted mansions or forests. Horror and supernatural elements play a large role in this genre, with some notable creatures such as vampires, ghosts, wolves, and monsters.

The origin

The term first surfaced in 1764, with the publication of The Castle of Otranto by Horace Walpole. This book is widely regarded as the first piece of Gothic literature, incorporating ancient prophecies, haunted castles, curses, death, and supernatural elements. After this publication, Gothic literature soared, and was most popular during the late 18th century, into the Victorian Era, and then into the mid-late 19th century. Gothic architecture during this time was all the rage, with literature and art reflecting this popular genre.

gothic books

You may be familiar or even have read these famous Gothic books: Frankenstein (Mary Shelley, 1818), Dracula (Bram Stoker, 1897), Wuthering Heights (Emily Brontë, 1847), The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (Robert Louis Stevenson, 1886), The Picture of Dorian Gray (Oscar Wilde, 1890), and the poems and short stories such as The Raven (1845) and The Tell-Tale Heart (1843) by Edgar Allen Poe. These staple Gothic books have inspired thousands of authors worldwide to keep the genre alive, even creating unique genres along the way.

recent film adaptations

In the last few years, it is safe to say that Gothic is back. New films have hit the big screen, all inspired by their original novels. The most recent films we have been blessed with are: Nosferatu, Frankenstein, Dracula, and Wuthering Heights. As someone who has watched all of them, I’ll say that I loved and appreciated them! To be clear, these adaptations often do not follow the exact book, but rather reimagine certain aspects of it—so if you’re watching Wuthering Heights and think “Wait…that did not happen in the book.” —you’re not wrong. Filmmakers often bring new life and concepts to these older books, building upon what was already written.

So…why is the world having a Gothic Revival? There are numerous reasons why this could be. For starters, Gothic literature and the films inspired by them often touch on many issues—social, political, health, economic, technological, warfare, and more. This genre sheds light on issues in our world, using horror, folklore, and the supernatural as metaphors for it. Sometimes our world is scary, and our fears can be reflected through these books and films. Another reason for this revival is a new appetite for darkness. As humans, we like to be scared, but we also are attracted to the beauty of it all. That specific aesthetic, associated with stunning Gothic cathedrals, vampires lurking in the shadows. An all surrounding world of love and death—beauty and mystery.

And we eat it up. Every. Single. Time.