Magical Pandas

Pandas are animals with black and white fur. They have adorable, round ears. These round ears are black. They have so many fun and amazing hobbies! I really like reading about what pandas enjoy doing for fun because I like to imagine myself playing with pandas! I also imagine myself cuddling them! I also like to create stories in my mind about how energy is transferred throughout the earth.

One of the super exciting activities that pandas burst with joy doing is swimming in mountain streams. The panda’s four feet swim back and forth, and its ears stick out. It swims around large rocks with jagged edges. The water they swim in is calm.

They also find enjoyment in climbing trees. I really like that they find happiness in doing this because I imagine trees as having mystical creatures in them that create sparkles around the trees, and these sparkles provide people with immense love. Furthermore, I imagine that these sparkles help heal people of the traumas that they have experienced.

I also am very happy that they enjoy eating bamboo. I believe that bamboo brings the pandas the energy to do all the super fun climbing and swimming they do, so they can send kind energies through the water and trees. I believe that this kind energy can help the earth heal the pain it goes through because of pollution.

Pandas also love to sleep. I believe that sleep allows beings to connect to the spiritual world by connecting to the spiritual worlds in other dimensions and to people, animals, and plants who have passed away. I believe that these energies allow the pandas to get information about how to calm themselves and get important information on how to help themselves and the beings around them to heal.

I feel joyful that pandas feel happy being alone because I find a lot of peace in taking walks alone. When I take walks alone, I usually listen to soft rock music or instrumental music for self-healing. The healing music vibrates through my spine, and I feel my body releasing negative energies.

I truly do believe that pandas have spiritual gifts essential for healing and bringing peace to earth. Moreover, I believe their energies are connected to the energies dispersed and created by Earth.