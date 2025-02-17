Looking for New Music? Check Out These Smaller Artists!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like most music lovers, I tuned into the 2025 Grammy Awards Ceremony on February 2nd, where I listened to Chappell Roan’s incredible speech about the music industry’s responsibility to support smaller music artists. After an article published by The Hollywood Reporter that told Roan to “put her money where her mouth is”, she posted on her Instagram story doing just that. Not only did she donate $25K to support smaller artists, but she also highlighted a few of her own favorite smaller artists. If you missed Chappell Roan’s list of artists or you’re looking for more amazing artists, this is the article for you!

Sarah kinsley Sarah Kinsley was one of the few artists Chappell Roan mentioned on her Instagram story but she still deserves another highlight. Sarah Kinsley, based in New York, creates a cinematic musical masterpiece. Most of her music will leave you feeling as if you’re in a dream state or in a coming-of-age movie. Some of her more popular songs include “The King”, “Oh No Darling!”, and “Sublime”. rachel Chinouriri Rachel Chinouriri is an alternative indie pop artist based in the UK. Though she’s not as popular in the U.S., she’s gained a large following in the U.K. Her music is the perfect tempo for a hot girl walk or as background music for a girls’ night in. Some of my favorite songs by her include, “Never Need Me”, “Dumb B*tch Juice”, and “The Hills”. I recommend giving her a listen! olivia dean Olivia Dean is another UK-based artist whose music can be labeled neo soul. Her music is the perfect mix of jazzy and upbeat. Dean’s music is the ideal backtrack to any rom-com-worthy moment. Dean has toured all across Europe, and she has over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Some of her most popular songs include “Dive”, “The Hardest Part”, and “Ok Love You Bye”. del water gap Del Water Gap is the solo project of Samuel Holden Jaffe, who’s based in Brooklyn, NY. Del Water Gap recently opened for Niall Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour, which increased his popularity over the summer. His songs are the musical equivalent of yearning, summer flings, and late-night romances. Some of my favorite songs by him include “Perfume”, “Glitter & Honey”, and “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat”. nectar woode Nectar Woode is a Ghanaian/English singer who’s primarily based in London. Her music is perfect for a slow Sunday morning lounging in bed. Woode’s music is heavily influenced by previous soul icons such as Minnie Ruperton and Deniece Williams. Some of her most popular songs include “Good Vibrations”, “Head Above Water”, and “30 Degrees”.

Even though smaller artists have always been present in my Spotify playlists, I am working harder to include even more. These artists are so talented, and they deserve the spotlight just as much as some of the big-name musicians. Hopefully, you’ll take a page out of my book and try to listen to a couple of new artists each month!