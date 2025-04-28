The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Earth Day passing us by already, it’s likely that you may have consumed a lot of seemingly passionate content expressing appreciation for the planet. But what about this week? Next month? And the month after that? It’s also very likely that you won’t see or post much about Mother Earth and her struggles now that Earth Day is over.

Performative activism is a growing phenomenon, and, of course has found a way to seep into a “holiday” that invites all of us to post thirst trap pictures of us enjoying sunny shores and lush forests to prove that we love nature. Most people will carry on partaking in all of their bad habits that hurt the planet. We all fall victim to the urge to bury our heads in the sand when bad environmental news circulates. It’s hard to not get overwhelmed with this news – so it’s easier for many of us to attempt to avoid it all entirely.

Instead of forgetting about the planet as the year goes on, it’s important that we try to celebrate it every day. Be more mindful of your surroundings and spend more time outside. It’s obvious that you should work on more sustainable habits, but it’s also important that you’re reminded how beautiful the world is every day. Cherish the places in nature that you love while you can. Try more outdoor activities, work sightseeing into your trips, and spend more time outside in general (do homework, exercise, or read outside)! Our planet is beautiful, never take that for granted!

That being said, stay informed about what is going on in nature around the world and what you can do to make a difference. It can seem like there’s nothing you can do to save the planet. But every little sustainable habit helps. And, they mean so much more than just saying “happy Earth day!” Look into reusable alternatives to products you use everyday. Buy a cute new water bottle, for example – making good choices for the planet can be fun for you, too. Call out littering when you see it. Commute with friends or better yet, walk a little more.

Aside from taking actionable steps to help, it’s also important that you dedicate yourself to keeping up to date on what’s really happening to the planet. Reflect on what places on Earth you showed appreciation to last week – do those places have any specific environmental issues that you could research and draw attention to? Find within yourself whatever compelled you to post and celebrate on April 22nd and bring that to the surface everyday. You can make a difference for those places that you love if you open your eyes to their struggles.