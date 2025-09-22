Lessons Learned In Greece

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at West Chester chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



During the summer of 2025, I was granted the opportunity to study abroad in Greece, on a wonderful creative writing program based in the city of Thessaloniki and the island of Thasos. When people think of Greece, they often think of the popular tourist destinations of Santorini and Mykonos (if they are fans of the beach and the club), or Athens (if they are history buffs). But the Greece I experienced is different. My Greece is tiny mountain villages, a pebble beach I can only access by goat trail, an old man’s fishing boat with Greek beer. It is Calamari and Revithada (a yummy chickpea dish), a Pagan temple still halfway intact, and a marble quarry I can go to to read. I had an amazing time exploring a Greek island this summer, but I brought back more than just souvenirs. I learned so many life lessons outside of our writing workshops that have changed my perspective on risk-taking, creativity, and human connection. Here are just a few of them!

Show your emotions on your face. When you feel pure, unadulterated joy, let it out.

Something I will always remember is one of our hosts, in the middle of what we called a “music night” (a long night of endless wine after dinner, live Greek music, and dancing with napkin-throwing and plate-smashing), telling my friends and I that what he loved about us was that when we smiled, he could tell it was from our hearts. It was something I’d never heard about myself before, but it was true. In Greece, I was passionate, carefree. My cohort was not shy about expressing joy and love for the experience we were having and each other. Now that I am home, I find myself remembering to smile not with my face but from my heart.

Do the scary thing alone.

The flight from the U.S. to Greece was the first I’ve ever taken. I hadn’t even flown domestically before. I didn’t know anyone going on the trip, and obviously, my parents, who I have spent my whole life depending on and turning to for guidance, would not be with me. There were moments leading up to this trip that I considered backing out, just because of the anxiety I had about navigating airports, making it across the Atlantic to a connecting flight, and ending up in a foreign country across the world from everyone I knew. I wished that one of my friends had an interest in creative writing so that I didn’t have to be alone.

Looking back on it, going alone was the best thing that could’ve happened for me. I prepared myself to handle everything on my own, and by the end of the trip, I felt more confident than ever in my ability to be independent and go after any goal. I feel like I’ve unlocked a whole new chapter of my life that can include international travel, because if I did it once, I can do it over and over again, even if there is no one willing to come with me. This applies to anything I want to take a risk for, not just traveling.

Also, I found myself pleasantly surprised by how fast I was no longer “alone.” In just three weeks, I made friends for life. I bonded incredibly fast with my two roommates, met so many other writers who had dreams as big as my own, and of course, learned a lot about other ways of life from our Greek host family and faculty members. Doing it alone puts you on a path to meet the new people that you are meant to know.

Find a new muse in the mundane.

It was easy on Thasos to romanticize every little thing – the wasps that flew up our skirts in the middle of workshop, or the schools of fish that darted beneath our toes. Any little thing could become inspiration for a poem or a story. Now that I’m home, I try to create some of that magic here, as well. My backyard is apart of the same Earth as that cliffside was! Even though our lives may at times seem boring, slowing down and noticing more around us can fuel us creatively. Pay more attention! Put down your phone and sit outside, or people watch somewhere in town.

Go as far away from home as you are physically and financially able.

Getting exposure to a new way of life transformed my mindset and my goals. In Greece, people are more relaxed. They prioritize hospitality. They stay up drinking and dancing without worrying about what they have to do the next day. All of these things caused a major culture shock for me, but taught me how to appreciate that culture and try to participate in it. Leaving home is important! Always remember that there is more to the world than what you’ve always known.

And if you are curious about studying abroad, like I did, but are worried about costs, ask for help! Chances are, there are some scholarships that you can apply for. Most professors and department chairs appreciate the value of education abroad, and will do their best to help you find resources that can make it possible for you. It is absolutely worth trying!

Keep in mind that a life-changing travel experience can come in many forms. Even if you never get the chance to study abroad, try to visit a new city (or country, if you are able) and let yourself become fully immersed in the culture. Step out of your comfort zone! It is even more worth it than you may think.